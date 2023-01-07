Sports

India down Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I; seal series 2-1

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 07, 2023, 10:13 pm 3 min read

India beat Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India beat Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final T20I on Saturday to seal the series by a 2-1 margin. In a must-win scenario, the hosts rode on Suryakumar Yadav's 3rd T20I hundred to post a staggering 228/5. Shubman Gill hammered a fine 46. In response, Sri Lanka lost both their openers in the powerplay as the tall target was hard to climb.

How did the match pan out?

India lost Ishan Kishan early before a brisk cameo from Rahul Tripathi gave India the impetus. Shubman and Suryakumar added a record century-plus stand before the latter helped India get past 220. In response, SL started well but lost their way. From 44/0, they were reduced to 51/3. India maintained their composure and got the job done to seal a series win.

A historic partnership!

Suryakumar and Shubman brought up a 111-run partnership for the third wicket in merely 53 deliveries. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the joint-third-highest stand by India for any wicket against Sri Lanka in the format, equaling Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's tally in February 2022.

Key records for Suryakumar

Suryakumar hit seven fours and nine sixes, striking at 219.61. He now has 1,578 runs at 46.41. His overall SR reads as 180.34. He is now the 7th Indian to smash 1,500-plus runs in the 20-over format. Overall, SKY has now equaled Colin Munro and Maxwell in terms of centuries (3). Only Rohit (4) has more.

Second fastest T20I ton by an Indian

As per Cricbuzz, SKY recorded his fastest T20I hundred (45 balls), while it's the second fastest century by an Indian in the format. Rohit tops the chart, having scored a 35-ball ton against the Lankans in Indore in 2017. SKY bettered KL Rahul's tally (46 balls versus West Indies in 2016).

Fastest to 1,500 T20I runs

As per Kausthub Gudipati, SKY is now the fastest to reach 1,500 runs in terms of balls taken (843). He now holds the record for most sixes by an Indian non-opener in a T20I inning (9), surpassing Yuvraj Singh (7 vs England in 2007 and 7 vs Pakistan in 2012), Virat Kohli (7 vs West Indies in 2019).

Another distinguishable feat for SKY

According to Kausthub Gudipati, SKY's 112* is the third-highest score by a number four batter in men's T20Is. He also holds the record to his name (117 vs England in 2022). Meanwhile, Maxwell trails the Mumbaikar with the second-highest tally (113* vs India in 2019).

Hasaranga races to 89 scalps

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 1/36 from his four overs. He has raced to 89 scalps at just 15.11 (55 games). Hasaranga has matched Mitchell Santner's wickets tally but the Kiwi spinner has played 80 matches.

Crucial bowling numbers for India

Hardik Pandya claimed 2/30 from his 4 overs. He now has 64 scalps at 27.34. Pandya has gone level with Dale Steyn in terms of wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two scalps and is now the joint-highest wicket-taker for India alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90). Arshdeep Singh bounced back with figures worth 3/20. He now has 33 scalps.