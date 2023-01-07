Sports

3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav pilots India to 228/5 against SL

Written by V Shashank Jan 07, 2023, 08:50 pm 3 min read

Suryakumar Yadav scored his third T20I ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Suryakumar Yadav (112*) powered Team India to a mammoth 228/5 in the third and final T20I. Shubman Gill (46) and Rahul Tripathi (35) chimed in with pivotal knocks too. India fetched 64 runs in the last five overs to put up a match-winning total. For SL, Dilshan Madushanka (2/55) was the best bet. Here's more.

Tripathi dazzles in the decider

Tripathi, who was dismissed cheaply on his debut, made his selection count this time around. He struck a four to open his account. He was all over Maheesh Theekshana as he plundered 12 runs off the over with three boundaries. Tripathi tonked two maximums off Karunaratne before getting caught on a back-of-a-length delivery outside off. He scored a 16-ball 35 (4s: 5, 6s: 2).

India race to 53/2 in powerplay

India lost Ishan Kishan but sneaked in seven runs off the first over. Kasun Rajitha then bowled a brilliant maiden to put brakes on their scoring. Dilshan Madushanka returned, only to concede 15 runs, with Gill scoring a four and a six each. India fetched five and 12 runs in the fourth and fifth over, respectively. Chamika Karunaratne uprooted Tripathi but conceded 14 runs.

A historic partnership!

SKY and Gill brought up a 111-run partnership for the third wicket in merely 53 deliveries. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the joint-third-highest stand by India for any wicket against Sri Lanka in the format, equaling Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's tally in February 2022.

Gill misses out on his maiden T20I fifty

Gill played out a maiden before changing gears. The stylish batter scored a four off Theekshana to help India plunder 23 runs in the 14th over. He smashed a six off Wanindu Hasaranga before getting bowled out to him a few deliveries later. The Punjab batter scored a 36-ball 46, hitting two fours and three sixes.

India plunder 23 runs in the 14th over!

SKY ran a double off Theekshana in the 14th over before unleashing carnage onto the Lankan spinner. He whipped a four over mid-wicket, followed by two sixes over deep extra cover. SKY then took a single as Gill fetched a four to snatch 23 runs off the over. The pair also brought up their 100-run stand on the last delivery of the over.

Third T20I ton for SKY

SKY toyed with the Lankan bowlers as he brought up his hundred in 45 deliveries. He whacked seven fours and nine sixes to tally 51-ball 112*. It's his third ton in T20Is. As per Cricbuzz, it's the second-fastest century by an Indian in the format, behind Rohit's 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017. SKY has also gone past 1,500 runs (1,578), averaging 46.41.