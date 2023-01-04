Sports

Ranji Trophy, Round 4: Top performers of Day 2

Sarfaraz Khan slammed his 12th First-Class ton

The fourth-round matches of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season got underway on January 3 and Day 2 witnessed some magnificent action. Saurashtra (503/6) claimed a 370-run lead after bowling Delhi out for 133. Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra slammed an astonishing double-century, while his team-mate Kunal Mahajan returned unbeaten on 162. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan smashed another First-Class ton. Here are the top performers.

Sarfaraz's second century of Ranji Trophy 2022/23

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz continues his exploits in domestic cricket. He slammed his second century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy (against Tamil Nadu). The right-handed batter was Mumbai's top scorer, having smashed 162 off 220 balls. It was his 12th century in First-Class cricket. Sarfaraz smashed an unbeaten 126 against Hyderabad in December. Against TN, Sarfaraz took Mumbai from 79/3 to 481.

10th FC ton for Arpit Vasavada

Saurashtra are 503/6 a day after bowling Delhi out for 133. Middle-order batter Arpit Vasavada has been the chief architect of Saurashtra's innings so far. He smashed his 10th First-Class century, getting Saurashtra past the 500-run mark. The 34-year-old has shared valuable stands with Chirag Jani, Samarth Vyas, and Prerak Mankad. Vasavada returned unbeaten on 127(218), having smacked 11 fours and 1 six.

A scintillating double-ton by Manan Vohra

Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra brought up his second First-Class century on Day 2. He raced to his eighth century in the format. The right-handed batter slammed 200 (313), a knock studded with 24 fours and 2 sixes. Vohra added as many as 317 runs with Kunal Mahajan, who returned unbeaten on 162. The duo guided Chandigarh to 455/3 after Tripura invited them to bat.

Kedar Jadhav returns with a ton

Kedar Jadhav, who was once India's designated middle-order batter, showed shades of brilliance against Assam. The Maharashtra batter slammed 142* off 146 balls with the help of 14 fours and 6 sixes. Jadhav shared a 212-run stand with opener Siddhesh Veer (94*) for the third wicket. The duo took Maharashtra to 307/2 after they bowled out Assam for 274.

The lone warrior for Rajasthan

Middle-order batter Karan Lamba single-handedly carried Rajasthan's innings against Jharkhand after Yash Kothari's (52) dismissal. Lamba arrived in the middle when Rajasthan were tottering on 103/5. He played a counter-attacking knock, propelling Rajasthan to 287. The 18-year-old slammed a returned unbeaten on 122 off 184 balls (14 fours, 3 sixes). Lamba added 70 runs with Aniket Choudhary for the last wicket.