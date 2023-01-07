Sports

India's Suryakumar Yadav scores his third T20I century: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jan 07, 2023, 08:37 pm 3 min read

Suryakumar Yadav scored a 45-ball hundred (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ace Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav blasted a 51-ball 112* (4s: 7, 6s: 9) in the third and final match against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. Coming out at 52/2, the 360-degree batter creamed the Lankan bowlers to clock his third T20I ton. He also added a 111-run stand with Shubman Gill and helped India compile 228/5 in 20 overs. We look at his stats.

A historic partnership!

SKY and Gill brought up a 111-run partnership for the third wicket in merely 53 deliveries. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the joint-third-highest stand by India for any wicket against Sri Lanka in the format, equaling Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's tally in February 2022.

SKY-Gill plunder 23 runs in the 14th over

SKY ran a double off Theekshana in the 14th over before unleashing carnage onto the Lankan spinner. He whipped a four over mid-wicket, followed by two sixes over deep extra cover. SKY then took a single as Gill fetched a four to snatch 23 runs off the over. The pair also brought up their 100-run stand on the last delivery of the over.

First non-opener with three T20I tons

As per Kausthub Gudipati, SKY is the first non-opener to clock three T20I tons: 117(55) vs England, 111*(51) vs New Zealand, and 112*(51) vs SL. He broke a tie with Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Glenn Phillips, KL Rahul, Rilee Rossouw, and Leslie Dunbar (two each).

Fastest to 1,500 T20I runs

As per Kausthub Gudipati, SKY is now the fastest to reach 1,500 runs in terms of balls taken (843). He now holds the record for most sixes by an Indian non-opener in a T20I inning (9), surpassing Yuvraj Singh (7 vs England in 2007 and 7 vs Pakistan in 2012), Virat Kohli (7 vs West Indies in 2019).

Second fastest T20I ton by an Indian

As per Cricbuzz, SKY recorded his fastest T20I hundred (45 balls), while it's the second fastest century by an Indian in the format. Rohit tops the chart, having scored a 35-ball ton against the Lankans in Indore in 2017. SKY bettered KL Rahul's tally (46 balls versus West Indies in 2016).

Key records for SKY

Suryakumar hit seven fours and nine sixes, striking at 219.61. He now has 1,578 runs at 46.41. His overall SR reads as 180.34. He is now the 7th Indian to smash 1,500-plus runs in the 20-over format. Overall, SKY has now equaled Colin Munro and Maxwell in terms of centuries (3). Only Rohit (4) has more.

Another distinguishable feat for SKY

According to Kausthub Gudipati, SKY's 112* is the third-highest score by a number four batter in men's T20Is. He also holds the record to his name (117 vs England in 2022). Meanwhile, Maxwell trails the Mumbaikar with the second-highest tally (113* vs India in 2019).