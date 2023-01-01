Sports

Indian cricket team's (men) home and away schedule for 2023

Jan 01, 2023

Team India eye two ICC honors in 2023 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team has a jam-packed schedule for the year 2023. It all starts with the home series against Sri Lanka, starting January 3. The Men in Blue would be hoping to shrug aside the defeats in the Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup as they prepare for the upcoming ICC events. We look at India's schedule for 2023.

India had a mixed run across formats in 2022

2022 started with India suffering a 1-2 away defeat against South Africa in Tests. India lost in the fifth and rescheduled Test against England to level the series 2-2. India couldn't reach the Asia Cup 2022 final, while they encountered a 10-wicket drubbing against England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 WC. Notably, India managed 46 wins but failed to win any tournament.

India eye a solid start to 2023

India will host SL for three T20Is and as many ODIs. New Zealand will then tour India in January-February for three ODIs and three T20Is. The tour commences on January 18. India will host Australia for four Tests and three ODIs from February 9. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is slated to take place in March-May. The schedule isn't announced yet.

Here's India's schedule for June-August

India are well in contention to bag a berth in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. The former runners-up are placed second, with a Points Percentage of 58.93. They rank below Australia (78.57). Post the WTC final, India will tour West Indies for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The schedule hasn't been announced yet.

India eye two major titles in September-November

In September, Pakistan are set to host Asia Cup 2023 but the tournament may witness a change of hosts, owing to the disagreements between the BCCI and PCB. In October, India will partake in three ODIs against the Aussies at home in a bid to prepare for the World Cup. Notably, India will be the solo host for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

What about November-December?

Post WC, India will again host Australia, this time for a five-match T20I series in November-December. Indian cricket team will conclude the year with a full-fledged tour to South Africa.