Usman Khawaja records his highest Test score: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 05, 2023, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Khawaja scored over 1,000 Test runs last year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Usman Khawaja recorded his highest Test score in the ongoing third and final game of the series versus South Africa. The Australian opener returned unbeaten on 195 off 368 balls at stumps on the second day. He tackled the Proteas bowlers with precision and is on the verge of getting his maiden Test double-ton. Here we look at his stats.

Khawaja extends his sensational run in whites

Australia, who are 2-0 up in the series, won the toss and unsurprisingly, opted to bat in Sydney. They didn't get off to a desirable start as opener David Warner perished for 10. Nevertheless, Khawaja put up a valiant show and the momentum got tilted in Australia's favor. The left-handed batter added century partnerships with Marnus Labuschagne, ﻿Steve Smith, and Travis Head.

4,000 Test runs for Khawaja

Khawaja, who's standing in his 56th Test, also completed 4,000 runs in the format during his knock. He became the 27th Aussie to achieve the milestone. The left-handed batter, who made his Test debut in 2011, averages over 46 in the format. While Khawaja struck his 13th Test hundred in the Sydney game, he also owns 19 fifties in the format.

His stats versus South Africa

Meanwhile, this was Khawaja's second ton in the format versus South Africa. He owns over 750 runs against the Proteas side in 11 Tests at a 37-plus average. The tally also includes five half-centuries.

Sensational run in 2022

Having played his previous international game in August 2019, Khawaja made a surprise comeback in Australia's Test team in January last year. The southpaw justified the decision straightaway, smashing twin centuries in his comeback game versus England. He finished the year with 1,080 runs in 11 Tests at 67.50. The tally includes four tons and five fifties. 160 was his highest score.

WTC: Crucial contest for Australia

Notably, Australia, who are enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead, are standing in a crucial fixture. A win here would seal their berth in the ICC World Test Championship final. In case, they lose the ongoing game, Australia would need at least one win and two draws in the subsequent away Test series versus India in February-March to go through without depending upon other results.