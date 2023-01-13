Sports

Decoding ODI stats of KL Rahul at number five

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 13, 2023, 01:44 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul averages 54.25 at number five

KL Rahul played a watchful knock to help India beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI in Kolkata. SL posted a paltry 215/10, while India were reduced to 86/4. Rahul and Hardik Pandya added a 75-run stand before the former handed his side a win. Rahul, who was under the scanner for his poor batting form, once again justified his selection at number five.

2nd ODI: A patient knock by Rahul

Rahul played a patient knock, bringing up his 12th ODI fifty and a maiden one versus Sri Lanka. He also has a century versus the Lankans. He scored an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls, a knock laced with six fours. Rahul now has 1,799 ODI runs at an average of 43.88. Versus SL, he has scored 242 runs at 48.40 in the format.

Rahul has now played 15 innings at number five in ODI cricket. He has scored 651 runs at this position at a remarkable average of 54.25. Notably, his ODI average at number five is the highest compared to any other position. His strike rate at this slot improves to 102.03. The tally includes one century and six half-centuries.

His strike rate improves at this position

As stated, Rahul strikes at a phenomenal 102.03 at number five in ODI cricket (minimum three innings). This is his highest strike rate at any position in the format. Other positions - 1st: 78.61, 2nd: 82.82, 3rd: 78.57, and 4th: 84.27.

Most runs for India at number five since January 2021

Rahul has the most ODI runs for India at number five since January 2021. He slammed 198 runs from five ODIs at this position at an average of 49.50 in this period. The tally includes two half-centuries.

Rahul improves his ODI record at home

Although Rahul was excluded from India's T20I fold, he has shown consistency in ODIs. His last five ODI scores read 64*, 39, 8, 14, and 73. However, Rahul still needs to hone his conversion rate. The right-handed batter has raced to 710 runs at home. He averages 50.71 in home conditions. These are positive signs for India ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup.

Rahul attains this feat

According to Abhishek Mukherjee, only 10 players have scored 500 runs at over 50 from number four to six in ODIs. Rahul has the second-best strike rate out of these. Rahul at number four to six: 871 runs at 51.23, strike rate: 98.