Premier League 2022-23, Fulham stun 10-man Chelsea 2-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 13, 2023, 12:24 pm 3 min read

Fulham overcame Chelsea 2-1 in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 fixture. A riveting first half saw Willian (25') break the deadlock after VAR ruled out a potential penalty for Fulham. Chelsea leveled after half-time. Chelsea's latest signee, Joao Felix, was then sent off after his challenge on Kenny Tete. Carlos Vinicius' 73rd-minute header helped Fulham beat Chelsea for the first time since March 2006.

How did the match pan out?

Ex-Chelsea man Willian got an early lead for the hosts. Chelsea had plenty of chances to draw level, only to be denied by Bernd Leno within the posts. Kalidou Koulibaly, however, netted the equalizer in the 47th minute. Felix was soon booked post a reckless challenge, reducing Chelsea to 10 men. Later, Andreas Pereira set up Vinicius for a winner to garner valuable points.

Sensational Pereira inks these records

Pereira has now raced to five assists in PL 2022-23. As per William Hill, only Kevin De Bruyne (9), Christian Eriksen (6), and Bukayo Saka (6) have provided more Premier League assists than Pereira this season. Besides, Pereira has also scored two goals this season.

Unwanted records for Chelsea

As per Opta, Chelsea have lost six of their last eight matches in all competitions (W1 D1), their most defeats over any eight-game period since December 1993. As per Squawka, Graham Potter has now lost as many Premier League games against Fulham (1/1) as every other Chelsea manager combined (1/30).

A forgettable debut for Joao Felix

As per Squawka, Felix is the first player to be sent off on his PL debut since Federico Fazio for Spurs in October 2014 versus Manchester City. As per Opta, Felix had the most shots (6), shots on target (4), successful take-ons (2), and won the most fouls (4) of any player on either side despite being sent off in the 58th minute.

Felix will miss three PL games

Felix, who joined Chelsea in the January window, will now be missing the next three PL games, as per the Premier League rules. The 23-year-old's challenge on Tete was termed as a 'dangerous tackle', resulting in him facing a three-match ban.

Incredible records scripted by Fulham

As per Squawka, Fulham have won four consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since April 1966. Fulham also won a Premier League game in which Aleksandar Mitrovic didn't feature for the first time since February 2021. As per Opta, Fulham are the first newly promoted club to have as many as 31 points after 19 PL matches since Wigan Athletic in 2005-06 (34).

A look at PL standings

Arsenal (44) and Manchester City (39) occupy the first and second spots, respectively, in Premier League 2022-23 standings. With 31 points, Fulham are now seated sixth (W9 D4 L6). Meanwhile, Chelsea (25) are placed 10th (W7 D4 L7).