Real and Atletico Madrid win as La Liga resumes: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 31, 2022, 02:42 pm 2 min read

Karim Benzema scored a brace to help Real Madrid overcome Real Valladolid 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real and Atletico Madrid claimed wins as La Liga 2022-23 resumed post the FIFA World Cup 2022. Karim Benzema scored a brace to help Real Madrid overcome Real Valladolid 2-0. Before that, goals from Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata handed Atletico Madrid a win over Elche. Both Elche and Atletico were reduced to 10 men before the former saw another player go. Here's more.

Benzema helps Real overcome Valladolid

Benzema, who missed the FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of an injury, put Real ahead with an 83rd-minute penalty after a highly disputed handball decision. Javi Sanchez was judged to have handled the ball and striker Sergio Leon was sent off for dissent. Six minutes later, the Frenchman scored a second from Eduardo Camavinga's pass.

Benzema registers these records

Benzema has taken his goals tally to seven in La Liga 2022-23. He now has 226 La Liga goals from 423 games. Overall, the veteran striker has amassed 331 goals in 618 appearances for Real. As per Opta, no La Liga player has been involved in more goals in 2022 in all competitions than Benzema (40: 32 goals, 8 assists).

Real maintain their strong form versus Valladolid

As per Opta, Real have not lost in their last six away La Liga games against Valladolid (W5 D1), winning in each of the last three - their longest away winning streak against the Pucelanos in the competition.

10-man Atletico beat nine-man Elche

Gonzalo Verdu was sent off for Elche after he prevented Morata from a scoring opportunity with a foul before half-time. In the second half, Atletico were also reduced to 10 men when Mario Hermoso received his second yellow card. Atletico went 1-0 up thereafter when Antoine Griezmann assisted Felix. In the 74th minute, Griezmann assisted Morata before Domingos Quina was sent off late on.

Key records scripted in Atletico vs Elche clash

As per Opta, Griezmann has been involved in seven of the last nine goals for Atletico Madrid in La Liga (3 goals and 4 assists). Griezmann now has five assists in La Liga 2022-23. Playing his 19th match in all competitions this season, Felix scored his 5th goal. He has amassed 34 career goals for Atletico. Morata has six goals this season (21 games).

La Liga 2022-23 standings

After 15 matches, Real have raced to 38 points, one above Barcelona, who have a game in hand. Real claimed their 12th win (D2 L1). Atletico are third after 15 matches, 11 points adrift of leaders Real.