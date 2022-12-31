Sports

Two Wout Faes own goals see Liverpool down Leicester: Stats

Wout Faes scored two own goals as Leicester City suffered (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Wout Faes scored two own goals as Leicester City suffered the brunt against Liverpool in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Liverpool gained three valuable points to be sixth at the moment, two points from a top-four place. Leicester, who got an early lead in the match at Anfield, remain 13th. Meanwhile, West Ham suffered another defeat as concerns grow. Here are the stats.

How did the match pan out?

Leicester took an early lead in the 4th minute via Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who raced through on goal before firing past Alisson. Just before half-time Leicester defender, Faes stuck out a boot to try and divert Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross behind but it ended up as an own goal as the ball looped over the keeper. Fout scored another own goal moments later.

Match stats and points table

Liverpool had 57% of ball possession to Leicester's 43. Liverpool dominated the scenes with 21 shots, including five on target. Leicester had two shots on target from seven attempts. Liverpool are sixth with 28 points from 16 games (W8 D4 L4). Leicester are 13th, having collected 17 points from 17 games. Notably, this was their 10th defeat this season.

Faes joins an unwanted list of players with this record

As per Opta, Faes is the fourth player to score two own goals in a single Premier League game, after Jamie Carragher (1999, Liverpool vs Man Utd), Michael Proctor (2003, Sunderland vs Charlton), and Jonathan Walters (2013, Stoke vs Chelsea).

Ivan Toney shines once again

Ivan Toney was on target as Brentford beat West Ham United 2-0. Toney is now the third player to score 20+ goals in the Premier League in 2022, after Harry Kane (26) and Erling Haaland (20). Toney now has 12 PL goals this season and his assist for his side's second saw him record his 3rd in the ongoing season.

Sorry records for West Ham United

As per Opta, West Ham have lost five consecutive games in the Premier League for the first time since April 2017 under Slaven Bilic. Meanwhile, David Moyes has lost five consecutive league games for the first time since October 2005 with Everton (6).