Why are Patriot missiles, and why does Ukraine need them?

United States President Donald Trump has announced that Ukraine will receive Patriot missile systems as part of a new weapons package. The announcement comes as Ukrainian cities and towns continue to face nightly bombardments from Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly requested these systems in recent weeks amid record numbers of drones and missiles launched by Moscow.

System overview US Army's premier missile defense system The Patriots, or Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, are the US Army's premier missile defense system. They were recently used to intercept 13 out of 14 Iranian missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The latest versions can engage short-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones at altitudes up to 15km and distances up to 35km.

Coverage area Coverage area of a single Patriot battery A single Patriot battery can cover an area of 100 to 200 square kilometers, depending on the number of launchers, terrain, and other conditions. This coverage is relatively small for Ukraine's over 603,000 square kilometers of territory. Each battery consists of six to eight missile launchers with up to 16 interceptors each, a phased-array radar system, a control station, and a power generation station—all mounted on trucks and trailers.

Cost factor Total cost of a Patriot battery exceeds $1 billion The total cost of a Patriot battery exceeds $1 billion, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Each interceptor can cost up to $4 million, making their use against inexpensive Russian drones problematic. US officials have hinted that Patriots could be transferred from European NATO allies to Ukraine quickly, with replacements coming from purchases made by these countries.

Supplier nations Ukraine's request for more batteries According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies' "Military Balance 2025," six NATO allies—Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Spain—have Patriot batteries. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said several nations could be potential suppliers of new equipment. However, there are concerns that US Patriot inventories may be stretched too thin.