Ukrainian journalist tortured, had organs removed in Russian captivity
What's the story
Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian detention, underwent brutal torture and organ removal before her body was released.
This shocking revelation was made by Forbidden Stories, a non-profit media organization.
The joint report, published on Tuesday, said Roshchyna's emaciated remains were repatriated to Ukraine in February, with evident signs of torture and some organs missing.
Torture details
Roshchyna's body showed signs of severe torture
Ukrainian prosecutors said the forensic examination "revealed numerous signs of torture and ill-treatment."
These included "a broken rib, neck injuries, and possible electric shock marks on her feet," Yuriy Belousov, head of the War Crimes Unit at the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office, said.
Even with a high DNA match, Roshchyna's father is doubtful that the body returned to him is his daughter's, and he has asked for more forensic analyses.
Identity dispute
Journalist disappeared in 2023
The journalist disappeared in 2023 while covering the alleged torture prisons set up in Russian-occupied territories of southeast Ukraine.
At just 27 years of age, then, she became the first known Ukrainian journalist to die in Russian captivity.
Roshchyna was detained without charge and denied access to a lawyer.
During her confinement, her only known interaction with the outside world was a four-minute phone conversation with her parents a year later.
Global response
Ukraine calls for international action
Ukraine has called on the world to act in the wake of the revelations.
"The issue of civilian hostages abducted and held by Russia requires increased international attention and immediate and strong response," said Georgiy Tykhy, spokesman for the foreign ministry.
Non-governmental organizations and media reports say thousands of Ukrainian civilians are detained in Russian prisons or occupied areas of Ukraine, where many face torture and have no access to communication.
Journalism legacy
Roshchyna's career and recognition
Roshchyna was a freelancer for several independent news outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda, and had worked with the Ukrainian service of the US-funded media outlet Radio Free Europe.
According to The Guardian, she was captured in the summer of 2023 near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station during her fourth reporting trip into the occupied territories.
Her brave work earned her the Courage in Journalism award from the International Women's Media Foundation in 2022.