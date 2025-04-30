What's the story

President Donald Trump reportedly vented his anger to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over the company's proposed move to make tariff costs visible on some products.

According to two senior White House officials who spoke to CNN, Trump was "pissed" over the news and asked why a multibillion-dollar company would pass on such costs to consumers.

"Jeff Bezos was very nice. He was terrific. He solved the problem very quickly," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.