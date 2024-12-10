Summarize Simplifying... In short Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, standing at 320 feet and capable of lifting up to 45 metric tons, is set to launch by year-end.

This launch is crucial for the company's profitability and future plans, including moving polluting industries into orbit.

However, before the maiden flight, the company must overcome regulatory hurdles and receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The hot fire test is pending

Blue Origin's biggest rocket, New Glenn, to launch by year-end

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:53 am Dec 10, 202411:53 am

What's the story Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's space exploration company, has announced that it is ready to launch the New Glenn rocket before 2024 ends. However, the final crucial test of this massive rocket is still pending regulatory approval. The test, called a "hot fire," involves igniting all seven BE-4 engines of the first stage to full thrust while the rocket sits on the launch pad. This is meant to simulate actual lift-off conditions.

Vision

New Glenn's role in Bezos's vision for space industry

The successful completion of hot fire test is critical for Blue Origin's future plans. If everything goes well, the company will move ahead with integrating the fairing, which carries the payload. This is the last step before launch. Bezos has stressed New Glenn is key to his plan of cutting launch costs enough to move all polluting industries into orbit. He revealed this during an interview at The New York Times's Dealbook Summit.

Capabilities

Comparison with other rockets

Standing tall at 320 feet, the New Glenn rocket is capable of lifting up to 45 metric tons (44,996kg) to low Earth orbit (LEO). This makes it more powerful than United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur and SpaceX's Falcon Heavy in its reusable form. However, it lags behind SpaceX's Starship, the biggest rocket ever constructed, which can lift between 100-150 metric tons to LEO.

Profitability

New Glenn's impact on Blue Origin's profitability

The successful operation of New Glenn is considered to be a key element in making Blue Origin a profitable venture. Although the company's financials are private, Bezos has hinted at his hopes for it to become his biggest business venture yet. He said, "I think it's going to be the best business that I've ever been involved in, but it's going to take a while."

Inaugural mission

New Glenn's inaugural mission and future plans

New Glenn's first mission was supposed to carry a pair of high-profile satellites to Mars for NASA during a launch window that opened this October. However, with potential delays, NASA has pushed this mission to another New Glenn launch in spring 2025. Now, the NG-1 mission will test a demonstrator payload for Blue Origin's Blue Ring orbital transfer vehicle.

Certification

Blue Origin's certification launches and regulatory hurdles

The maiden flight of New Glenn will also be the first of two certification launches, that Blue Origin needs to start transporting national security payloads under the US Space Force's National Security Space Launch program. However, before any of this can happen, Blue Origin will have to get regulatory approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Only after these permissions can the company launch the rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.