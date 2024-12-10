Summarize Simplifying... In short TikTok is fighting back against a US ban, arguing it would severely impact creators and businesses that rely on the platform, potentially causing over $1 billion in lost revenue.

The company has requested a temporary halt to the ban, hoping the incoming Trump administration will reassess the situation.

Legal experts suggest the Supreme Court may intervene, offering a potential lifeline for TikTok's US operations.

TikTok is facing ban in the US over national security concerns

TikTok seeks emergency injunction to delay US ban in January

By Mudit Dube 11:49 am Dec 10, 202411:49 am

What's the story TikTok has launched a legal battle in the US, requesting an emergency injunction to postpone the enforcement of a law that endangers its existence. The law, which is scheduled to come into force on January 19, 2025, requires app stores and internet providers to block TikTok unless ByteDance sells it. The move comes just three days after TikTok's first court challenge against this law failed.

Court ruling

Appeals court supports ban citing national security concerns

The first court challenge was dismissed by a panel of three appeals court judges. They justified their decision by saying that the US government had "persuasive national security justifications that apply specifically to the platform that TikTok operates." This ruling further highlights the national security concerns surrounding TikTok's operations in the US.

Economic impact

TikTok argues ban's impact on creators, businesses

In its defense, TikTok has pushed back against the law, claiming it is unconstitutional and would disproportionately hurt creators and businesses relying on its service. The company claimed that "small businesses on TikTok would lose more than $1 billion in revenue and creators would suffer almost $300 million in lost earnings in just one month unless the TikTok ban is halted."

Legal strategy

TikTok urges court to allow incoming administration's review

In its latest legal move, TikTok has urged the court to temporarily halt the law, giving President-elect Donald Trump's administration time to review this matter. The company has requested a decision by December 16. This strategy indicates that TikTok is looking for an opportunity for the incoming administration to reassess the situation before anything irreversible is done.

Expert opinions

Legal experts weigh in on TikTok's Supreme Court chances

Georgetown law professor Anupam Chander thinks the Supreme Court will intervene, possibly prolonging TikTok's US operations. He said, "The Supreme Court will probably freeze the law and pass the issue to the Trump administration to sort out." Policy analyst Paul Gallant said if accepted, a ruling could be expected by June 2024. These expert opinions show a possible lifeline for TikTok in its battle against the ban.