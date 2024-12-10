Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City has launched a competition using an AI platform, Puma AI Creator, that allows fans to design a unique football kit.

The winning design will be used in 2026-27 EPL season as third kit

Manchester City's AI platform lets you design Haaland's next kit

What's the story Leading English football club Manchester City has launched a first-of-its-kind competition, allowing fans to design the team's future kit using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The winning design will be donned by the players in the 2026-27 season as their official third kit. The unique initiative is a collaboration between Manchester City and Puma, aimed at engaging fans in a new, exciting way.

AI tool

Puma AI Creator: A text-to-image uniform generator

The competition uses a text-to-image uniform generator from an AI company called DeepObjects. The tool, dubbed Puma AI Creator, asks users to sign up and enter a prompt detailing how they want to look. They then have to choose an artistic style for the AI to create their design. The choices are "abstract," "emotive brushstrokes," or "dream visions."

Design process

Puma AI Creator offers customization and design options

Once a style is chosen, the Puma AI Creator generates four unique design options on a virtual uniform. This way, participants can customize various elements like collars, trim colors, and badges. Each participant is given 15 credits for creating designs, with each design costing one credit. However, only two creations can be submitted for the competition which concludes on December 20.

Judging criteria

Fan ratings and expert opinions to determine winner

The winning design will be decided on the basis of fan ratings and the views of experts from both Manchester City and Puma. This collaborative approach guarantees that the final pick is not just visually appealing but also connects with the supporters of the club. The initiative is a major step toward bringing AI technology into sports merchandising, giving fans a unique opportunity to contribute directly to their team's identity.

Player involvement

Manchester City players design goalkeeper kit using AI

Manchester City players Ederson, Stefan Ortega, and Rico Lewis have already used the Puma AI Creator. They created a goalkeeper kit inspired by the net of a football goal. According to the club, this will be the first AI-generated soccer uniform to be worn on the pitch. The players' involvement in this process further emphasizes the club's commitment to embracing innovative technology in shaping its future identity.