Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI's unreleased AI video generator, Sora, has been leaked online by a group protesting the company's lack of transparency and alleged exploitation of artists.

The protesters, dubbed "Sora PR Puppets," claim that artists are providing unpaid labor for OpenAI, a $150 billion company, while only a select few have access to the tool.

OpenAI has responded by stating that Sora is still in a research preview and that they are working to balance creativity with safety measures. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sora is not available to the public yet

OpenAI's unreleased AI video generator Sora leaked online in protest

By Akash Pandey 11:18 am Nov 27, 202411:18 am

What's the story OpenAI's next-gen AI-powered video maker, Sora, has leaked online. The details were first posted by the X handle @legit_rumors and subsequently verified by HuggingFace through Discord channels. Though it doesn't have an official release date yet, it seems like a few lucky ones have been using this tool for a while now.

Tool description

A tool for creative professionals

Sora is described by OpenAI as an "AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions." The tool can generate videos as long as a minute, all while keeping the visual quality high and sticking to the user's prompt. As of now, only a select group of visual artists, designers, and filmmakers have access to Sora. This limited access lets OpenAI collect feedback on how to further refine the model for creative professionals.

Protest leak

Leak sparks controversy over OpenAI's approach

The leak of Sora seems to be a protest by those who feel exploited in a process they call "art washing." The protesters argue that many artists provide unpaid labor through bug testing, feedback, and experimental work for OpenAI, a $150 billion company. They argue that while many work for free, only a few will be selected through a competition to have their Sora-created films screened.

Twitter Post

Hacker group published a project on Hugging Face

Call for openness

Protesters demand more transparency

The group behind the leak, calling themselves "Sora PR Puppets," claims OpenAI is coercing early testers of Sora to push a positive narrative about the tool. They also accuse the company of not paying these testers enough for their work. The group also claims OpenAI is being shady about Sora's capabilities by closely monitoring early access users.

Company statement

OpenAI responds to allegations amid Sora leak

Responding to the allegations, an OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch that Sora is still in a "research preview," and the company is "working to balance creativity with robust safety measures for broader use." The spokesperson also clarified that artists using Sora aren't obligated to OpenAI other than responsibly using the tool and not sharing confidential details while it's in development.

Market hurdles

Sora faces technical challenges and competition

Since its announcement earlier this year, Sora has faced technical challenges as video generation competitors try to outdo it. Filmmaker Patrick Cederberg had to generate hundreds of clips before getting a usable one as the model struggled to maintain styles, objects, and characters across videos. The leaked version of Sora looks like a faster, "turbo" variant, according to code unearthed by users. The code also suggests style controls and restricted customization options.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the code