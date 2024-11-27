OpenAI's unreleased AI video generator Sora leaked online in protest
OpenAI's next-gen AI-powered video maker, Sora, has leaked online. The details were first posted by the X handle @legit_rumors and subsequently verified by HuggingFace through Discord channels. Though it doesn't have an official release date yet, it seems like a few lucky ones have been using this tool for a while now.
A tool for creative professionals
Sora is described by OpenAI as an "AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions." The tool can generate videos as long as a minute, all while keeping the visual quality high and sticking to the user's prompt. As of now, only a select group of visual artists, designers, and filmmakers have access to Sora. This limited access lets OpenAI collect feedback on how to further refine the model for creative professionals.
Leak sparks controversy over OpenAI's approach
The leak of Sora seems to be a protest by those who feel exploited in a process they call "art washing." The protesters argue that many artists provide unpaid labor through bug testing, feedback, and experimental work for OpenAI, a $150 billion company. They argue that while many work for free, only a few will be selected through a competition to have their Sora-created films screened.
Hacker group published a project on Hugging Face
Protesters demand more transparency
The group behind the leak, calling themselves "Sora PR Puppets," claims OpenAI is coercing early testers of Sora to push a positive narrative about the tool. They also accuse the company of not paying these testers enough for their work. The group also claims OpenAI is being shady about Sora's capabilities by closely monitoring early access users.
OpenAI responds to allegations amid Sora leak
Responding to the allegations, an OpenAI spokesperson told TechCrunch that Sora is still in a "research preview," and the company is "working to balance creativity with robust safety measures for broader use." The spokesperson also clarified that artists using Sora aren't obligated to OpenAI other than responsibly using the tool and not sharing confidential details while it's in development.
Sora faces technical challenges and competition
Since its announcement earlier this year, Sora has faced technical challenges as video generation competitors try to outdo it. Filmmaker Patrick Cederberg had to generate hundreds of clips before getting a usable one as the model struggled to maintain styles, objects, and characters across videos. The leaked version of Sora looks like a faster, "turbo" variant, according to code unearthed by users. The code also suggests style controls and restricted customization options.