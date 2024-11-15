Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian tech leaders, including Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, believe India should adapt existing AI models rather than building its own due to data limitations and high development costs.

They argue that leveraging foreign AI advancements can benefit India, a viewpoint supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Murthy also praised the IT sector's contributions and suggested education reforms to boost innovation, while commending initiatives like Aadhaar and ONDC for successfully localizing foreign tech. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India's strength lies in AI adaptation, says Narayana Murthy

India should adapt AI, not build from scratch: Narayana Murthy

By Akash Pandey 06:27 pm Nov 15, 202406:27 pm

What's the story Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has defended India's IT services industry against criticisms of its lack of innovation, particularly in the development of large language models (LLMs). While some argue that the industry's mindset hinders innovation, Murthy believes India should focus on leveraging existing LLMs and adapting them to local needs rather than building them from scratch. He highlighted the IT services industry's proven track record in delivering innovative solutions and its role in driving India's economic growth.

AI adaptation

Murthy advocates for adapting existing AI models

The debate in AI sector is whether India should build its own LLM. While some argue for a homegrown model, Murthy and his Infosys peer and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani, feel it's more feasible to adapt existing models given limited data infrastructure and high development costs. "At this point in time, my view is India...should use the wonderful inventions that have happened in AI abroad and see how best to adapt it to India for our own benefits," Murthy stated.

Data challenges

Data limitations and AI development

Murthy emphasized that India's tradition of oral knowledge over written has led to a dearth of large data repositories, which are crucial for LLMs. "Without big data, AI has no value. Large language model doesn't make any sense," he said at the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) awards in Bengaluru on Thursday. This perspective matches his opinion on adapting, not inventing, technologies from scratch.

Government stance

Government supports adaptation of existing AI models

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) secretary S Krishnan also supports the idea of adapting existing models rather than building an LLM from scratch. He suggested that it might not be worth the effort to create a new model, and instead recommended using existing ones for specific sectors. This stance aligns with Murthy's viewpoint on leveraging foreign AI advancements for India's benefit.

Sector impact

Paise for IT sector's contributions, suggested education reforms

Murthy lauded the IT services industry for generating millions of jobs, earning foreign exchange, and providing critical solutions to clients worldwide. "We should all be grateful to the IT services industry; we should all salute them," he said. He also proposed education reforms to enhance India's innovation capacity, suggesting that educators from developed countries could train Indian teachers in critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Tech adaptation

Murthy commends Aadhaar, ONDC for adapting foreign tech

Despite acknowledging India's innovation shortcomings, Murthy lauded efforts like Aadhaar and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for successfully localizing foreign technology for India's benefit. These initiatives are a testament to his belief in the importance of tweaking and utilizing existing technologies to suit local requirements. This is in line with his general philosophy of capitalizing on global progress instead of reinventing the wheel in tech.