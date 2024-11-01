Summarize Simplifying... In short Chinese researchers have utilized an early version of Meta's AI model, Llama, to create a military-focused AI tool named "ChatBIT".

This tool, optimized for dialogue and question-answering roles, reportedly outperforms other AI models in the military field.

Despite Meta's restrictions on using their models for military purposes, this incident underscores the potential risks of open-sourcing AI models. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The AI tool was developed to gather and analyze intelligence data

How China used Meta's Llama AI to develop military tool

By Akash Pandey 04:19 pm Nov 01, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Leading Chinese research institutions, linked to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), have allegedly used Meta's Llama AI model to develop a tool for possible military use. This was disclosed in a June academic paper, written by six Chinese researchers from three different institutions, according to Reuters. Two of them belong to PLA's top research body, the Academy of Military Science (AMS).

Tool development

ChatBIT: A military-focused AI tool

The researchers used an early version of Meta's Llama, the Llama 2 13B large language model (LLM), to create a military-focused AI tool called "ChatBIT." It was designed with unique parameters to gather and analyze intelligence data. ChatBIT aims to deliver accurate and reliable details for operational decision-making in the military sector.

AI efficiency

Chatbot's performance and optimization

ChatBIT was specifically optimized for dialogue and question-answering roles in the military field. The academic paper revealed that this tool outperformed other AI models that were roughly 90% as efficient as OpenAI's powerful ChatGPT-4. However, the researchers did not provide specific details on how they measured performance or if ChatBIT has been officially deployed for use.

Usage restrictions

Meta's stance on AI model usage

Meta has a history of openly releasing many of its AI models, including Llama. However, the company places certain restrictions on their use. For instance, services with over 700 million users are required to obtain a license from Meta. The company's terms also prohibit using these models for military purposes, warfare, nuclear applications or industries, espionage among others. The latest event highlights the risks associated with open-sourcing AI models.

Company statement

Measures taken to prevent misuse

When asked about the PLA's use of its AI models, Meta pointed to its acceptable use policy and said it has taken measures to prevent misuse. "Any use of our models by the People's Liberation Army is unauthorized and contrary to our acceptable use policy," Molly Montgomery, Meta's Director of Public Policy, told Reuters.