Jaishankar, in a veiled critique of China and Pakistan, stressed the importance of trust and cooperation among SCO members for growth and stability.

He advocated for industrial collaboration, particularly in sectors like MSMEs, to boost competitiveness and employment.

Highlighting the realities of globalization, he emphasized the need to tackle terrorism, separatism, and extremism for regional peace.

Jaishankar addressed the SCO summit in Islamabad

'If trust, neighborliness is missing...': Jaishankar's dig at China, Pakistan

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, calling for trust and cooperation among member states. In a veiled reference to China and Pakistan, Jaishankar highlighted issues such as unilateral border violations by China and cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. "If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if friendship has fallen short and good neighborliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address," he said.

Charter commitment

Jaishankar underscores importance of SCO charter

Jaishankar emphasized the need to follow the SCO's charter in a world disrupted by conflicts and climate change. He called for a firm commitment to fighting terrorism, separatism, and extremism while promoting cooperation to enhance trade, connectivity, and industrial competitiveness. "It is axiomatic that development and growth requires peace and stability," he said, adding that terrorism-tinged activities are unlikely to promote trade or connectivity.

Industrial collaboration

Minister advocates for industrial cooperation among SCO members

The minister also called for industrial cooperation among SCO members to boost competitiveness and expand labor markets. He pointed out that collaboration in sectors such as MSMEs could have a positive impact on employment and investment flows. Jaishankar stressed that cooperation must be based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and genuine partnerships. "Cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality...It should recognize territorial integrity and sovereignty...It must be built on genuine partnerships...not unilateral agendas," he said.

Global shifts

Jaishankar highlights realities of globalization and rebalancing

He also emphasized the realities of globalization and rebalancing, saying that these have opened new avenues for trade, investment, connectivity, energy flows, and other forms of collaboration. "The world is moving toward multi-polarity," he said. He said that tackling the "three evils" of terrorism, separatism, and extremism is key to regional peace and stability.