'India stands with Iran…': PM Modi condoles President Raisi's death

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:44 am May 20, 202411:44 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM said, "India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow." "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered," he added.

Crash report

Details emerge on fatal helicopter crash

According to reports, the helicopter—carrying President Raisi and other senior leaders including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian— crashed in East Azerbaijan province due to adverse weather conditions. The aircraft lost contact approximately 30 minutes after takeoff while crossing a mountainous region. The crash also claimed the lives of East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Friday Prayers leader Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, and Mahdi Mousavi from the president's bodyguard team.

Minister's reaction

Indian External Affairs Minister expresses shock

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the death of the two Iranian leaders. "Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash," he said in a post on X. "Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy," Jaishankar added.

Leadership transition

Raisi's successor and upcoming elections

The incident occurred at a sensitive time for Iran. The country—led by President Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—recently launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel. Iran has also enriched uranium to levels closer than ever to weapons-grade. Additionally, the country has been facing years of mass protests against its Shiite theocracy, driven by an ailing economy and women's rights issues. The situation is further complicated by the Israel-Hamas war, which is inflaming tensions across the broader Middle East.

Geopolitical context

Regional tensions and India-Iran relations

In Iran's dual political system, power is split between the clerical establishment and the government. However, it is the 85-year-old Supreme Leader Khamenei, who has held this position since 1989, that wields decision-making authority on all major policies. For years, many have viewed Raisi as a strong contender to succeed Khamenei, who has endorsed Raisi's main policies. After Raisi's death First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, 69, will assume the presidency in an interim capacity.

Last week

India signs 10-year contract to operate strategic Iranian port, Chabahar

To recall, last week, the Long-Term Bilateral Contract on Chabahar Port operation was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) and Iran's Port & Maritime Organisation (PMO). India has played a significant role in the development and operation of this port in Iran. The new pact replaces a 2016 agreement which covered India's operations at Shahid Beheshti terminal in Chabahar port and was renewed annually. This is the first time India has taken over the management of an overseas port.