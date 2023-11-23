'Logical consequence': Jaishankar on resumption of e-visa services for Canadians

1/6

India 2 min read

'Logical consequence': Jaishankar on resumption of e-visa services for Canadians

By Riya Baibhawi 01:00 pm Nov 23, 202301:00 pm

India-Canada ties hit all-time low in September

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, said the resumption of e-visa services for Canadians by India was a "logical consequence" of an improved situation between the two nations. He was speaking at a press conference after attending the virtual G20 leaders' summit on Wednesday. India resumed e-visa services for Canadians after a two-month pause earlier this week. This follows the partial resumption of visa services for entry, business, medical, and conference in October.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Bilateral ties between India and Canada hit an all-time low in September when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged New Delhi's involvement in the assassination of a Khalistani leader. More recently, the Financial Times reported that the United States (US) thwarted a plan to assassinate designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, alleging India's involvement in the plot. Although Indo-Canadian ties have relatively stabilized, Jaishankar pointed out that the key issue was the space given to extremism and radicalization in Canada.

3/6

E-visa resumption unrelated to G20 meeting

Addressing the media, Jaishankar clarified that the e-visa resumption was unrelated to the G20 meeting. He explained that visa issuance was suspended because the situation in Canada made it difficult for Indian diplomats to process visas. In September, the Indian Mission in Canada stopped visa services due to operational reasons. Notably, the suspension came days after PM Trudeau publicly accused the Indian government of being involved in the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

4/6

Here's what Jaishankar said about e-visa resumption

"We had temporarily suspended visa issuance because the situation in Canada made it difficult for our diplomats to do the, you know, frankly to go to the office and do the necessary work for processing visas. "As the situation there has become more secure or relatively improved, I think we have found it possible for the visa services to progressively resume," Jaishankar said.

5/6

What we know about improved India-Canada relations

With some visa service resumption in October and now the e-visa, the move appears to be an attempt to repair relations between the two countries. Furthermore, Trudeau also participated in the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, hosted by India. At the summit, he "re-emphasized how important it is to abide by the rule of law and to engage constructively with each other when we have issues of concern."

6/6

Trudeau emphasizes on importance of coordinated action