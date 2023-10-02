Not defending Nijjar, but Canada: Trudeau's aide

1/7

World 3 min read

Not defending Nijjar, but Canada: Trudeau's aide

By Prateek Talukdar 09:25 pm Oct 02, 202309:25 pm

Trudeau's aide supports allegations against Indian government over Nijjar's killing

﻿Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's close aide, Liberal Party MP Sukhminder Singh Dhaliwal, has said their government "won't tolerate any attack" on its citizens, News18 reported. He backed Trudeau and his "credible allegations" against the Indian government of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar, designated as a Khalistani terrorist by India. However, Canada maintains he was a "religious leader." Notably, Nijjar was murdered in Surrey, Dhaliwal's constituency, back on June 18, following which bilateral ties have nosedived.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Previous reports based on intelligence inputs indicated that Dhaliwal was closely associated with Nijjar and helped him establish his network in Canada. He also allegedly has links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and had visited Pakistan four months ago, where he reportedly received a grand welcome. Reports also claimed that it was Dhaliwal who floated the idea to stir up the ongoing controversy to prop up his as well as Trudeau's declining popularity.

3/7

Will support India in deliberations: Dhaliwal

Dhaliwal told News18, "The law enforcement agencies have enough evidence that made Trudeau make that statement (allegations against India). I can certainly say that PM Trudeau is very credible when he makes a statement." "He does not do so without any evidence. I am happy someone can speak for Canada." He said he wasn't defending Nijjar but Canada. Moreover, Dhaliwal said if India brings evidence, he will support "in deliberations" on extraditing gangsters such as Goldy Brar and Arsh Dalla.

4/7

Dhaliwal dodged difficult questions

Dhaliwal reportedly confirmed meeting Nijjar in 2019 when a Red Corner Notice was issued against the latter. But he didn't clarify if he alerted concerned authorities when India declared Nijjar a terrorist in 2020. Nijjar's son earlier claimed Nijjar had sources in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). However, Dhaliwal failed to clarify it. He dodged questions about the Canadian police's investigation into Nijjar's murder. Trudeau made the allegations without furnishing evidence and asked India to cooperate in its investigation.

5/7

Dhaliwal arranged Nijjar's Permanent Residency

Reports said Dhaliwal, who heads the Immigration Committee, even arranged Nijjar's Permanent Residency in Canada. Nijjar was allegedly running an immigration racket wherein people were brought to Canada and pushed into illicit activities. They both allegedly distributed the money earned from the racket. Notably, Dhaliwal and his wife pleaded guilty to tax evasion in 2014. Nijjar fled to Canada in 1997 on a counterfeit passport and sought asylum. Authorities rejected his claim but eventually granted him citizenship under unclear circumstances.

6/7

Dhaliwal's position on calls for 'Khalistan'

Per News18, Dhaliwal refused to clarify whether he supports the demand for Khalistan or not. He recently said in the Canadian parliament that he was denied an Indian visa for speaking out against the alleged injustices faced by Sikhs in India. Reportedly, Canada's pro-India moderate Sikh leaders have opposed Dhaliwal, accusing him of pandering to Khalistanis by supporting a petition seeking in Canada's parliament to declare the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as an act of genocide.

7/7

How the controversy unfolded

In the aftermath of Trudeau's allegations, both countries expelled each other's diplomats and invoked visa restrictions. In 2018, during Trudeau's visit to India, Punjab's then-Chief Minister Amarinder Singh gave him a list of 10 persons fleeing prosecution, including Najjar. The Indian government has reportedly handed multiple sets of dossiers to Canada, but its numerous deportation requests have gone unheeded. The Khalistan movement, which seeks an independent Sikh nation's secession from India, is purportedly supported by the ISI.