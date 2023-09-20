Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens Hindus in Canada

September 20, 2023 | 02:37 pm

Fresh threat from Khalistani group against Hindus in Canada

The banned pro-Khalistani group—Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)—has issued threats to Hindus in Canada, urging them to leave the country due to their support for India, per News18. In a video, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun called on Canadian Sikhs to vote for a "Khalistan referendum" in Vancouver on October 29. This comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. Meanwhile, Canada asked its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to India.

Why does this story matter?

This comes a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in Nijjar's killing, triggering a diplomatic slugfest. Earlier, Indian intelligence agencies also warned Indians of possible attacks from Khalistani groups. The accusation is expected to sour bilateral relations, which are already at an all-time low due to pro-Khalistan elements in Canada. During the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reportedly "scolded" Trudeau over "anti-Indian" protests by Sikh separatists in Canada.

'Indo-Hindu leave Canada, go to India': SFJ leader Pannun

In the video, Pannun reportedly said, "Indo-Hindu...leave Canada, go to India." Pannunn, who has been designated as a terrorist in India, claimed that pro-Khalistan Sikhs "have always been loyal to Canada and they have always sided with Canada." His video surfaced two days after Trudeau claimed there was a "potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar. This serious allegation led to the tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats from both countries.

Canada's Hindu minister Anita Anand appeals for calm

Canadian minister Anita Anand, of Hindu descent, has appealed for calm in response to the situation. In a post on X, Anand said South Asians and families from India, regardless of religion, "will share the sentiment that it was difficult to hear Trudeau's statement on Monday." "This is a time to let the legal process continue as it must. Let us all remain calm, unified, and empathetic," she said.

India raises concerns over pro-Khalistani support in Canada

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been expressing concern over Canada's alleged inaction regarding Khalistani extremists. It also dismissed Trudeau's claim of the Indian government's involvement in Nijjar's killing as "absurd and motivated," while Trudeau insisted Canada was not looking to "provoke or escalate." Intelligence agencies in India, too, raised concerns over pro-Khalistani entities (PKE) and their growing political support in Canada. They alleged that PKEs could target temples, Indians living in Canada, and Indian entrepreneurs running businesses there.

Canada issues 'high-degree caution' travel advisory to citizens

Amid the row, the Canadian government issued a travel advisory for its citizens on Tuesday, asking them to avoid non-essential travel to India and "exercise a high degree of caution." It also advised Canadian citizens to avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "due to the unpredictable security situation." "There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping," it added.

