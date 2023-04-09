India

Punjab: Amritpal Singh allegedly calls for Baisakhi meeting, security tightened

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 09, 2023, 08:39 pm 3 min read

Security arrangements have been beefed up in Bathinda ahead of Baisakhi celebrations in Punjab after a new, unverified video of Khalistani sympathizer and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh surfaced. In the clip, he allegedly urged his supporters to spread the word for a major congregation on the occasion of Baisakhi this week to discuss various issues before the Sikh community, reported ANI.

Why does this story matter?

To note, Baisakhi is set to be celebrated next week on Friday (April 14).

Earlier, Singh's calls for Khalistan, a separate nation for the Sikhs, prompted the Punjab government to launch a manhunt to arrest him last month.

While the search still continues, security agencies earlier claimed Singh was sent by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to sow discord by igniting terrorism in India.

Know about security arrangements ahead of Baisakhi

Punjab's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar told ANI, "We have made elaborate security arrangements. We are here for the convenience of people. We want more...people to visit the state on Baisakhi." "It will send out a positive message that the situation is normal in Punjab. No restrictions have been imposed," Parmar said regarding security arrangements for Baisakhi celebrations.

Punjab Police arrests NRI from Fagwada

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police apprehended a non-resident Indian (NRI) near Fagwada, Punjab, in connection with Singh's escape from Hoshiarpur's Maranaia village on March 28. According to India Today, the accused man has been identified as Jaswinder Singh Pangli, who originally hails from Jagatpur Jatta village near Fagwada. Notably, this marked the first arrest made by the state police since Singh fled from Maranaia.

Police to make key revelations soon

The police have reportedly taken a few more people into custody in this case and are currently conducting a thorough probe. Furthermore, the cops also found significant evidence against the Waris Punjab De chief and his close aide Pappal Preet Singh, who is also on the run, recently. According to reports, the police are likely to make big revelations in the coming days.

Punjab Police's credibility under question

On March 28, both the pro-Khalistani leader and his accomplice Pappal Preet successfully escaped from Maranaia village at night. However, even over 20 days after the crackdown against Singh was launched on March 18, the Punjab Police's failure to apprehend the Waris Punjab De chief has raised questions about its credibility. Furthermore, Singh's second escape last month further made things worse for the police.