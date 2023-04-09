India

'3,167 and growing': PM Modi releases 2022 Tiger Census numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday officially released the 2022 Tiger Census data in Mysuru, Karnataka, to mark the 50th anniversary of "Project Tiger," which was launched in 1973 by the then-PM Indira Gandhi's Congress government. Notably, India had a total of 3,167 tigers as of 2022, which marks a significant increase from 2,967 in 2018 when the last Tiger Census data was announced.

PM Modi released the Tiger Census data on a day he visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve﻿ and also went on a jungle safari as part of his latest Karnataka tour.

Furthermore, he met self-help groups and frontline field staff involved in conservation wildlife activities.

It is worth noting that Modi is also the first Indian prime minister ever to visit this tiger reserve.

Modi launches International Big Cats Alliance

In Mysuru, PM Modi also launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) during the "Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger" event to mark the occasion. The IBCA is aimed at focusing on protecting and conservating seven major big cats on the planet—lion, tiger, snow leopard, leopard, cheetah, puma, and jaguar—with a membership of the nations harboring the aforementioned species.

Know about 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision For Tiger Conservation'

The prime minister also released the "Amrit Kaal Ka Vision For Tiger Conservation," which is a summary report of the fifth cycle of Management Effective Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, as per PIB. He also unveiled a summary report of the fifth cycle of the All India Tiger Estimation. Furthermore, a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger was also released.

Project Tiger is matter of pride for India: Modi

Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day event, Modi stated, "Project Tiger leads the way in the protection and conservation of big cats." "The success of Project Tiger is a matter of pride not only for India but for the whole world. India has completed 75 years of independence...at the same time, 75% of the world's tiger population is in India," he added.

Modi on India's big cat success

"With only 2.4% of the world's land area, India contributes to about 8% of the known global diversity. Cheetahs became extinct in India decades ago. We brought this magnificent big cat from Namibia and South Africa (to India)," Mod said. "This is the first successful trans-continental translocation of the big cat. With nearly 30,000 elephants, we are the world's largest Asiatic elephant range country."

Poaching biggest to big cats

According to the Additional Director General of Forests S P Yadav, tiger poaching continues to be the biggest threat to these big cats besides habitat degradation and fragmentation. Notably, at the time of its launch in 1973, Project Tiger covered nine reserves spread across 18,278 square kilometers. Now, there are 53 tiger reserves spanning over 75,000 square kilometers (nearly 2.4% of India's geographical area).