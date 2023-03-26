Politics

Congress to observe 'satyagraha' across India over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 26, 2023, 12:26 pm 3 min read

Congress to stage 'satyagraha' across India after Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

To protest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member, the party is reportedly holding a day-long satyagraha (holding onto truth) across all states and district headquarters on Sunday. Reportedly, the nationwide satyagraha was scheduled to begin at 10 am and continue until 5 pm. This comes days after Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over PM Narendra Modi's surname.

Why does this story matter?

This move comes just a day after Congress party workers staged massive protests on Saturday across India.

Following his conviction and two-year jail sentence in the case, Gandhi's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala also fell vacant and is likely to witness a bypoll by September.

Furthermore, the Congress leader also risks losing his ability to run for MP for the next eight years.

Key Congress leaders to take part in 'satyagraha'

According to the news agency PTI, Gandhi's sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be holding the satyagraha at Raj Ghat in the national capital on Saturday. Furthermore, all Pradesh Congress Committees have been instructed to organize a day-long satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues as well, as per reports.

Congress supporters stage protest in Delhi, Bhopal

On Saturday, Indian Youth Congress members in Delhi protested at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters while wearing masks featuring Gandhi's face. They also carried placards with slogans saying, "A true Gandhi will keep fighting for the truth" and "Daro mat (do not fear)." Furthermore, Congress supporters in Bhopal protested Gandhi's conviction and Lok Sabha disqualification by putting locks on their mouths.

Police, party workers clash in Wayanad

On the other hand, party workers in Wayanad observed a "black day" on Saturday. A huge protest was organized by Congress workers, who even tried to remove barricades set up on their way by the police, reported ANI. This resulted in the police detaining many to control the unruly protesters. Party workers also organized a night march in the state to protest Gandhi's disqualification.

Visuals of Congress's night march in Kerala

Not interested in anything but truth: Gandhi

Addressing his first press conference since being disqualified, Gandhi claimed on Saturday that he was not scared of and did not care about being disqualified or jailed. "I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work, and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested," the Congress leader said.

They are scared of PM Modi, claimed Gandhi

While talking about his former Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi stated he would write a letter to the people of Wayanad as they share a family-like relationship. "I will write a letter to the people of Wayanad. Modi ji (Narendra Modi) said to BJP leaders...you have to divert attention. They are scared of PM Modi," India Today quoted Gandhi as saying.

Know about 2019 defamation case against Gandhi

When PM Modi was running for a second prime ministerial term, during a poll campaign in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019, Gandhi remarked, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?" Purnesh Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Surat, took offense and filed a complaint, accusing him of defaming the Modi community.