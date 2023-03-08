Politics

'Speak up, protect democracy': Rahul Gandhi to Indians in UK

Rahul Gandhi attacked RSS and BJP in his UK speeches (Photo credit: Twitter/@CambridgeJBS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded his week-long visit to the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday with an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London. During the event, he asked the Indian diaspora to "speak up for India's core values" to protect democracy. His remarks were in response to a woman who questioned him about how Indians abroad can empower their country.

Watch: Rahul Gandhi's interaction at Chatham House

It is the duty of every Indian, everywhere in the world, to speak up for India’s core values and protect our beloved democracy. pic.twitter.com/MQQweHkch4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 7, 2023

Rahul Gandhi insulted India on foreign soil: BJP

Notably, during the session at Chatham House, Gandhi also allegedly attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggering a political row in India. He called the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organization, after which the BJP accused him of insulting the country on foreign soil, reported Hindustan Times. "Rahul Gandhi has insulted everything," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.