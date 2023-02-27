Politics

AAP protests Manish Sisodia's arrest; BJP under criticism from Opposition

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 27, 2023, 01:05 pm 3 min read

Fresh row between BJP, Opposition parties erupts following Sisodia's arrest

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case has triggered a fresh fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition parties. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is holding a nationwide protest, parties like the Trinamool Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi termed his arrest a political vendetta. Meanwhile, Sisodia will be presented before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday.

Why does this story matter?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating alleged corruption and irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the AAP-led Delhi government's now-scrapped 2021-22 Excise Policy.

Sisodia is one of the accused in the case, though he wasn't named in the CBI's chargesheet filed three months ago.

This has triggered severe criticism against the BJP-led Centre, with many calling his arrest a politically-motivated move.

AAP workers to protest at BJP's Delhi headquarters

Following Sisodia's arrest on Sunday, the AAP decided to hold nationwide protests on Monday. AAP leaders and workers are also planning to stage a protest at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Monday, per ANI. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the AAP's Delhi office and the BJP headquarters with the deployment of a huge number of paramilitary personnel, said reports.

Sisodia may go to jail if CBI not given custody

The CBI will likely produce Sisodia before the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday afternoon after undergoing a medical examination. The probe agency is seeking his custody for further investigation into the liquor case. Reportedly, he will be questioned again if the CBI obtains custody of him, or he will be sent to jail if the agency is refused custody.

Images of security bandobast outside AAP office in Delhi

कल @msisodia जी को फर्जी केस में गिरफ्तार करने के बाद आज फिर PM मोदी ने AAP के Office के बाहर भारी संख्या में सुरक्षा बल तैनात कर दिया है।



BJP को किस बात का डर है? AAP के हाथों अपने अंत का? pic.twitter.com/f2kngHZZyt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2023

BJP accepted depeat, says Akhilesh; misuse of power, alleges Congress

Condemning Sisodia's arrest, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "The arrest of Sisodia proved that the BJP government has already accepted its defeat before 2024, that is why it is implicating the opposition political forces in false cases." On Twitter, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singvi said that he was distressed to see such "repeated, flagrant, egregious & shameless misuse of arrest power."

'How many raids on BJP leaders?': BRS leader KTR

How many ED, IT & CBI raids on BJP leaders or their kith & kin in last 8 years?



Kya Sab Ke Sab BJP Wale Raja Satya Harischandra Ke Cousins/Rishtedaar Hain?



The country is watching how PM’s Cronies are protected despite serious allegations & how Opposition leaders are hounded — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 26, 2023

Allegations the CBI is looking into

The CBI is primarily looking into three allegations concerning the liquor policy case: -The policy resulted in a massive loss for public coffers. -Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. -The AAP government profited from kickbacks and "commissions." Last July, Sisodia, who oversees the excise department, announced a reversal of the policy and stated only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi from August.

Previous actions by CBI, ED in the case

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing alleged money laundering in the case. The CBI and ED made numerous arrests in recent weeks, including individuals from southern India. Earlier, the ED revealed a purported southern cartel paid Rs. 100 crore in kickbacks to the AAP. Notably, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter—Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha—was also questioned by the CBI in December.