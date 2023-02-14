India

Nothing to hide in Adani-Hindenburg case: Amit Shah breaks silence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 14, 2023, 01:15 pm 3 min read

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday broke his silence over Adani issue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded for the first time on Tuesday to the Congress's allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government favored the Adani Group. Speaking to ANI, Shah said the government had nothing to hide or fear in the Adani-Hindenburg case. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier accused the Centre of bending rules to facilitate Adani's entry into different sectors.

Why does this story matter?

US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group companies of putting people's investments at risk.

The government-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) are exposed to Gautam Adani's conglomerate, which has seen its stock value plummet, wiping out billions of rupees.

The Opposition and the public have demanded a response from the government, which has remained mostly silent until Tuesday.

SC took cognizance, not right for me to comment: Shah

"The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter, it's not right for me to comment," Shah said. "But, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of," he added. Shah was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Narendra Modi-led Centre favored the Adani Group.

Home Minister questions Congress over Pegasus spyware case

Shah, in turn, launched a counterattack on Congress over the Pegasus spyware row. He challenged Congress to furnish evidence of their claims about Pegasus spyware in court. "Why don't they go to court? When the Pegasus issue was raised, I had said to go with proof to the court, but they didn't. They only know how to create noise," he said.

Political showdown triggered after Hindenburg report on Adani Group

Hindenburg's report sparked political squabbling in the country, with Gandhi accusing the government of favoring the conglomerate to enter the top ten richest people list. During his motion of gratitude to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi also questioned PM Modi, tying him to Adani's sudden rise. Opposition parties also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into Adani.

Modi Ji comes out stronger: Shah on BBC's Modi documentary

About BBC's documentary India: The Modi Question, which criticized Modi for his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, Shah said the truth emerges despite a thousand conspiracies. "They are after Modi since 2002. But every time, Modi comes out stronger & more popular," he said.

Shah says closely watching pro-Khalistani activities

In reply to a query about increasing pro-Khalistani activities, the Home Minister said the Centre has maintained a close watch on this and also discussed it with the Punjab government. "There is good coordination between different agencies. I am confident that we will not let it flourish," he said. He also claimed that Left-wing extremism had been eliminated in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Promises restoration of J&K's statehood after elections

Shah also maintained that the Centre had clearly stated that statehood would be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after Assembly elections there. "Process of preparation of voters' list is nearing completion in the Union Territory. Now, the Election Commission has to take a call on elections," Shah said when asked about the demands by people and some political parties in J&K.

Watch: Home Minister Amit Shah's full interview here

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on expunging of comments in Parliament#AmitShahToANI pic.twitter.com/UW9HqJXZzb — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023