Gave AAP Rs. 60 crore, being harassed: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 20, 2022, 09:01 pm 3 min read

Sukesh Chandrasekhar earlier dashed off four letters to Delhi's L-G levelling allegations against AAP's leaders and Delhi ministers, following which he ordered a probe

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Tuesday reiterated his allegation that he paid Rs. 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His counsel, advocate Anant Malik, said a high-powered committee recorded Chandrasekhar's statements in Delhi's Patiala House Court and observed that it warranted an investigation. Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya commented on this development, asking who is the real conman—Chandrashekhar or Arvind Kejriwal.

Why does this story matter?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chandrasekhar for allegedly extorting money from high-profile people—including Rs. 200cr from former Fortis promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh—by impersonating a Union Law Ministry official.

Chandrasekhar—with 15 FIRs against him—has been in and out of jail since 2017.

Before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, he wrote to Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena he paid "protection money" to AAP leaders.

No reaction from AAP or Delhi government

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez—a co-accused in the extortion case for allegedly receiving gifts worth over Rs. 10 crore from Chandrasekhar—was also present in the Delhi court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the AAP didn't react to any of the conman's claims. Earlier, party leaders dismissed his allegations saying he was talking like a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and would join the party once released from jail.

High-powered committee termed his claims serious: Chandrasekhar's counsel

#WATCH | Today Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that he gave Rs 60 crores to AAP. A high-powered committee took his statement & the committee has given its recommendations & held that allegations are serious & a probe should be done: Adv Anant Malik lawyer of Sukesh Chandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/qsS9Whav5D — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

Being harassed in jail: Chandrasekhar

Chandrasekhar also alleged before the court that he was being harassed by the authorities of Delhi's Mandoli Jail, where he is currently lodged. He was shifted there from Tihar Jail following his repeated requests, claiming that he was receiving death threats after attacking the AAP.

Accused of extortion, Chandrasekhar claims he paid AAP 'protection money'

Chandrasekhar claimed he paid Rs. 60cr to jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain—Rs. 50cr for a Rajya Sabha seat from the AAP and Rs. 10cr as "protection money." He also claimed he paid Rs. 12.5cr to then Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel for facilities inside Tihar Jail. He is accused of extorting crores from former Fortis promoters' wives—Aditi and Malvinder Mohan Singh's wife, Japna Singh.

Also appeared in court for AIADMK 'two leaves symbol' case

Chandrasekhar appeared before the Patiala House court in the Rs. 200cr extortion case. Earlier in the day, he appeared before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. This was in relation to the case of allegedly bribing Election Commission officials to secure the "two leaves symbol" for one of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (AIADMK) factions.