Politics

CBI lookout notice: Tell me where to come, asks Sisodia

CBI lookout notice: Tell me where to come, asks Sisodia

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 21, 2022, 11:10 am 3 min read

On Saturday, the CBI began questioning the accused for alleged corruption in Delhi's liquor policy.

Amid high-voltage political drama in Delhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday issued a lookout notice against Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. The notice also names 12 other accused in the liquor police violations case. All the 13 accused have been barred from traveling abroad, reports said. Reacting to the notice, Sisodia said, "Why the gimmicks Modiji?"

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBI raided Sisodia's house on Friday morning regarding corruption allegations in the Delhi liquor policy.

Allegations regarding the recently dropped liquor sale policy have triggered a dispute between the Delhi government and Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena, who had asked for a CBI investigation.

Implemented in November 2021, the policy privatized the sale of alcoholic beverages in the national capital.

CBI Notice Look-out notice restricts traveling abroad

The CBI has issued a lookout notice against 13 accused in the First Information Report (FIR) in Delhi's liquor policy case. The accused, including the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, have been restricted from traveling abroad. The notice follows Sisodia's allegations against the Centre of misusing central agencies because of global recognition of AAP's work in the education and health sectors.

Reaction Ye kya nautanki hai Modiji: Sisodia lashes out

Reacting to the circular, Sisodia said, "Ye kya nautanki hai Modiji (why such gimmicks, Modi)?" He further added, "All your raids have failed, you did not find anything, no hera pheri of even a single penny..." The leader questioned the need for a look-out notice on him. "The public will give a 'look out circular' to them [BJP] in 2024," he told ANI.

Twitter Post Take a look at Manish Sisodia's tweet

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

CBI CBI begins questioning the accused

On Saturday, the CBI began questioning the accused for alleged corruption in Delhi's liquor policy. It recorded the statements of three accused and examined the documents seized from 31 locations on Friday. According to DNA, the three accused were confronted with financial transactions and documents recovered during the raids on Friday.

FIR What does the FIR say?

According to the FIR that names 15 accused, Sisodia and others in the excise department were instrumental in the 2021-22 excise policy. It names Sisodia as the first accused and says that four people who were not part of the administration were "actively involved in irregularities," Hindustan Times reported. They have been charged with criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

AAP vs BJP Centre & Delhi government go all guns blazing

Sisodia on Saturday alleged that the 2024 elections will be a contest between Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal. "The BJP-ruled central government isn't worried about the excise fraud, it's worried about Kejriwal," he said. The BJP stepped up its attack and said, "Number 1 accused...is Sisodia but the kingpin is Kejriwal." "This is both revri (freebies) and bewri (drunk) government," the saffron party said.

Context What is CBI exactly investigating?

The CBI is looking into three allegations: The new policy resulted in a massive loss for the public coffers. Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. AAP government reportedly profited from kickbacks and "commissions." On July 30, Sisodia, who oversees the Excise department, announced a reversal of the policy and stated that as of August 1, only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi.