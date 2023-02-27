Politics

Polling begins in Meghalaya and Nagaland; regional parties hold sway

Polling has began in Meghalaya and Nagaland with regional parties holding sway

Amid tight security, polling began in two northeast states, Meghalaya and Nagaland. More than 34 lakh voters will seal the fate of at least 502 candidates in Monday's election. In a multi-cornered battle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to gain seats in Nagaland against regional parties while the ruling National People's Party (NPP) is fighting to retain power in Meghalaya.

Why does this story matter?

Currently, the BJP is part of Nagaland's ruling coalition, with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), whereas the National People's Party (NPP) governs Meghalaya.

However, in Meghalaya, the BJP decided to go alone this time after a rift with CM Conrad Sangma and hopes to increase its tally.

On the other hand, NPP is aiming at making its foothold strong in Nagaland also.

502 candidates in fray in crucial poll battles

In both the northeastern states, the elections are being held for 59 seats each, and a total of 502 candidates are vying for the seats. Both legislatures had 60 seats each, however, in Nagaland, a BJP candidate was proclaimed to be uncontested, while voting was annulled in one seat in Meghalaya because a candidate passed away.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool may emerge as dark horse in Meghalaya

The Congress, BJP, NPP, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress are vying for votes in Meghalaya. Analysts believe that Congress, which has 21 seats and was the single largest party previously, may lose its voter base. Following the resignation of former CM Mukul Sangma in 2018 and several other Congress legislators, Trinamool emerged as the state's largest opposition party and is now aiming higher.

Opposition may spring a surprise with post-poll alliance in Nagaland

In Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP coalition, the Congress, and the Naga People's Front (NPF) will compete in a triangular election. After his lone opponent dropped his candidacy, BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unchallenged from the Akuluto Assembly constituency this month. Congress and the NPF are competing for 23 and 22 seats, respectively, with the possibility of a post-poll alliance.

A little about 4 female nominees in Nagaland

In Nagaland, the four female nominees contesting are Congress's Rosy Thompson contesting from Tening, NDPP's Salhoutuonuo from Western Angami, BJP's Kahuli Sema from Atoizu, and NDPP's Hekhani Jakhalu from Dimapur-III. Interestingly, out of Nagaland's total electorate of 13,17,632, 6,56,143 (49.8%) are women voters. There are a total of 183 candidates in the fray for 60 Assembly seats.