World

Runner-up to frontrunner: Sunak likely to become UK PM today

Runner-up to frontrunner: Sunak likely to become UK PM today

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 24, 2022, 03:52 pm 3 min read

Rishi Sunak's contender Penny Mordaunt is yet to secure the required minimum support of MPs to take the battle to the ballot

Rishi Sunak—the runner-up in the United Kingdom's last prime ministerial race—is almost set to assume the top post on Monday, said reports. This development emerged after ex-PM Boris Johnson pulled out of the Conservative Party leadership contest on Sunday, leaving Sunak and Penny Mordaunt in the race. Reportedly, Sunak has 142 Tory MPs' support to secure the top post—at least 110 more than Mordaunt.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tories are gearing up to elect a new prime minister as Liz Truss resigned last week amid political and economic turmoil in the country.

Sunak is seen as the favorite for the premier post after former PM Boris Johnson withdrew from the race on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mordaunt is yet to secure the required minimum support of MPs to take the battle to the ballot.

Unexpected withdrawal Boris Johnson pulls out of the contest

Former UK PM and predecessor of Truss, Johnson—who was forced to resign in July and exited office in September—unexpectedly pulled out of the PM race on Sunday, reportedly after deliberations with Sunak. His withdrawal was surprising amid speculations of a secret "deal" with Sunak, who had played a major role in ousting Johnson. Johnson's withdrawal has only strengthened Sunak's candidacy for the premier post.

Twitter Post Sunak praises Johnson after his withdrawal

1/ Boris Johnson delivered Brexit and the great vaccine roll-out.



He led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced, and then took on Putin and his barbaric war in Ukraine.



We will always be grateful to him for that. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

Support Mordaunt is Sunak's only rival now

During Truss's term as the PM, Penny Mordaunt was appointed as Leader of the House of Commons. She is now the only contender against Sunak in the leadership race. Reportedly, if Mordaunt fails to garner the support of 100 MPs by 2:00 pm (local time) on Monday, Sunak will automatically become the PM. She has the backing of only 29 MPs as of now.

As per the rules of the Conservative Party, the leadership race aspirants need the support of at least 100 of the total 357 Tory MPs to even face the ballot voting. Only a maximum of three MPs are allowed to compete; the final two contestants will face online voting by around 170,000 Tories. The party's new leader is due to be selected by Friday.

Details Sunak could be first Indian-origin UK PM

If Sunak manages to emerge victorious in the race, he will become the first Indian-origin PM of the UK. Meanwhile, previous YouGov poll showed Sunak as the favorite among the contenders for the post. The leadership contest was necessitated after Truss resigned as the PM last week—only 45 days after assuming power—amid criticism from her own party members as her policies triggered economic turmoil.

Truss's resignation 'Could not deliver on promises'

Truss stepped down on Thursday as the UK's prime minister as she said that she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected by the Conservative Party. The resignation came as her government's policies in the country triggered rebellion and backlash from different quarters. Her government came under immense pressure after two important ministers, Suella Braverman and Kwasi Kwarteng, exited her cabinet.