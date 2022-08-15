World

Rishi Sunak's Rs. 3.8 crore-pool comes under criticism amid drought

Rishi Sunak's Rs. 3.8 crore-pool comes under criticism amid drought

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 15, 2022, 12:42 pm 3 min read

The North Yorkshire residence is frequented by Sunak, his wife, Akshata Murty, and their two children on weekends.

With the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Ministerial election less than a month away, Indian-origin candidate Rishi Sunak has come under scrutiny yet again for his lifestyle. Sunak is said to be spending nearly Rs. 3.8 crore on a lavish swimming pool within his mansion. The announcement comes at a time when parts of England are suffering from drought and a serious heatwave, NDTV reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

The United Kingdom issued an amber weather warning recently following the weather department's prediction of extreme heatwave conditions with temperatures hovering around 35°C.

According to weather officials, the current heat wave is milder than the one witnessed in July.

Last month, temperatures hovered around 40°C, they said.

However, a protracted English summer with high heat and dryness is unprecedented and is causing people hardship.

News Sunak spending crores on swimming pool for his weekend mansion

According to The Independent, Rishi Sunak spent approximately Rs. 3.8 crore on a new swimming pool for his mansion. This North Yorkshire residence is frequented by Sunak, his wife, Akshata Murty, and their two children on weekends. The Daily Mail reports that the former Chancellor of the Exchequer is also constructing a gym and tennis courts within the mansion premises.

Controversy Details regarding the issue

The pool is being built in full swing, according to aerial footage of the location. This has sparked outrage on social media, with many criticizing Sunak for constructing a swimming pool while the country is suffering from a water shortage. Moreover, the closure of public swimming pools in the city as a result of rising energy costs adds fuel to the fire.

UK Rishi Sunak, family have come under several controversies

This isn't the first time Rishi Sunak and his family have been embroiled in a controversy because of their way of life. Akshata Murty sparked outrage last month when she was observed serving tea in expensive crockery. Sunak was earlier accused of "breathtaking hypocrisy" by the opposition because of his wife's non-domicile status, which exempted her from paying UK taxes on her foreign earnings.

Rishi Sunak More details regarding the development

The main reasons for public discontent with Boris Johnson's government were reportedly tax increases and rising living costs. The then-UK Chancellor, Sunak, was criticized for the tax increase. Notably, Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy of Infosys. He's currently running against his conservative party member Liz Truss for the UK's PM position after Johnson resigned on July 7.