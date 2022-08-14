World

Scotland becomes first country to provide free period products

Scotland becomes first country to provide free period products

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 14, 2022, 07:54 pm 2 min read

Scotland has become the first country in the world to make period products free for all. (Photo Credit: GettyImages)

With the implementation of a new law on Monday, Scotland will reportedly be the first nation in the world to safeguard the right to access free menstrual products. The Scottish government stated in a statement released on Sunday that councils and educational institutions will be required by law to provide free period products to anyone who requires them.

Context Why does this story matter?

Scotland's Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison reportedly stated that "Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them."

"We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action," Robin added.

Robinson further stated that the global ongoing cost of living crisis forces individuals to make "difficult decisions."

Context Parliament unanimously voted in favor of the law in 2020

In November 2020, the Scottish parliament unanimously voted in favor of the Period Products Bill, which made free access to sanitary products in government facilities a legal right. Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, termed it "groundbreaking legislation." The bill imposes a legal obligation upon ministers to ensure that everyone has access to free menstrual hygienic products, which were already free for students and children.

Statement Scotland's first minister's official statement over the development

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, applauded the decision when it was made. She reportedly wrote on Twitter: "Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them." "An important policy for women and girls," she added. She further appreciated all those "who worked to make it happen."

Details Details regarding the development

Educational institutions are now obligated to provide a variety of free period products in their restrooms. In addition to providing free products, the government has funded an educational website for employers, enhanced menstrual health resources for schools, and successfully implemented an anti-stigma campaign. Furthermore, PickupMyPeriod is a mobile app launched by a social enterprise called "Hey Girls" with Scottish government support for the purpose.