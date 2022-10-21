World

Meet Suella Braverman, who resigned from cabinet before Liz Truss

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 21, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

After campaigning for her mother in councilor election she was featured in The Guardian in 2003

Suella Braverman, Indian-origin British politician, had resigned from the former United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Liz Truss's cabinet. Her resignation came a day before Truss quitting top office on Thursday. Braverman's resignation came after she "breached government rule" as "she sent an official document from her personal account." She criticized Truss, saying that she had "concerns about direction of the government."

Context Why does this story matter?

Braverman's resignation had marked the second exit of a senior minister in Truss's cabinet in less than seven days.

Kwasi Kwarteng was the first to be removed as the finance minister on October 14, and was replaced by Jeremy Hunt.

Controversial Braverman recently faced fierce criticism over her "visa policy proposal" for foreign students.

Details Who is Suella Braverman?

Braverman, 42, born to an Indian origin couple is a Conservative party leader and lawyer who was elected from Wales this year to UK Parliament. Earlier in 2015, she was elected to Parliament from Fairham. She is among the prominent campaigners who supported exit from the European Union. Braverman was appointed interior minister in September with the already sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Political career Braverman's political journey

Braverman kick started her political career when she campaigned for her mother in 2003 for councilor elections. It was due to her campaigning she was featured in an article titled "The road to No 10" in The Guardian, the same year. Two years later in 2005 she contested the general election from Leicester East, finishing in second place. She entered parliament in 2015.

Controversy Her 'no visa to students' stirs controversy

Braverman is known for her controversies as recently she made headlines over visa policy for foreign students. In October she as UK's internal minister wanted to restrict visa to international students. She had said that students were "bringing in family members who can piggyback onto their student visa." The minister's comment drew fierce criticism.

Visa overstayers 'Feared deal with India'

Braverman opposed the open border migration policy with India despite having a family lineage with the country. In an interview with The Spectator in early October, she said that she feared that the deal would increase the migration of Indians to the UK. "Look at migration in this country - the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants," she told The Spectator.