World

UK PM Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office

UK PM Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 20, 2022, 06:33 pm 1 min read

She assumed power a month-and-half ago

In an embarrassing yet expected development, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned from her post in 45 days after coming to power. This is the shortest term for a British PM. Notably, her policies triggered economic turmoil and backlash from various quarters. Truss was reportedly asked to quit by party members on Thursday, forcing Tory MPs to choose a third PM within months.

Twitter Post The Tories might look at avoiding a general election

Prime Minister Liz Truss has RESIGNED. Democracy demands a general election, NOW! pic.twitter.com/J6ShPDpbTV — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 20, 2022