UK PM Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office
Written by Prateek Talukdar
Oct 20, 2022, 06:33 pm 1 min read
In an embarrassing yet expected development, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned from her post in 45 days after coming to power. This is the shortest term for a British PM. Notably, her policies triggered economic turmoil and backlash from various quarters. Truss was reportedly asked to quit by party members on Thursday, forcing Tory MPs to choose a third PM within months.
The Tories might look at avoiding a general election
Prime Minister Liz Truss has RESIGNED. Democracy demands a general election, NOW! pic.twitter.com/J6ShPDpbTV— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) October 20, 2022
