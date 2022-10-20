World

Russia declares martial law in 'Ukraine annexed' regions

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 20, 2022, 04:08 pm 3 min read

Amid apprehensions of Ukrainian advances, Putin administration has also beefed up security in Russia's six regions bordering Ukraine

Russia has declared martial law in four territories that it claimed last month as its own. Security has been put on high alert in several regions of Russia as it suspects a major offensive from Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February this year over territorial disputes, resulting in the deaths of over 60,000 people.

Context Why does this story matter?

Annexation Which regions has Russia annexed recently?

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, on September 30 this year, Russia unilaterally declared the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. The annexed regions include Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, which comprise 15% of Ukraine's territory. Russia-appointed administration of Kherson has started the "evacuation" of people who lived in the annexed territory before it turns into a combat zone.

Details Russia's military-law regimes extension to annexed territories

Russian President Putin in his Security Council meeting on Wednesday announced that the military regime law in the annexed territories should be in line with the country's law. Amid apprehensions of Ukrainian advances, Putin administration has also beefed up security in Russia's six regions bordering Ukraine. Crimea, the region Russia captured from Ukraine in 2014, has also been kept under high security.

Security challenge Solving difficult tasks to ensure Russia's security: Putin

The declaration of martial law in four annexed territories and other decisions were announced in Russia's Security Council meeting on Wednesday. Putin in his televised interview at the commencement of the meeting said that they were solving "very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia's security and safe future, to protect our people." Decisions taken in the meeting are coming into effect from Thursday.

Migration People 'leave' Kherson region after declaration of martial law

While the annexed Kherson has been put under martial law, residents of the region are "fleeing" what Russia calls "evacuation." The Russian state TV showed images of people using boats to "flee" the strategic southern city of Kherson via the Dnipro river. Over fifty thousand people are expected to leave the region in the next week.

Attack Ukraine preparing for large scale offensive: Russian official

Tensions have heightened between Russia and Ukraine over the unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian regions last month. A Ukrainian official has been quoted as saying, "Evacuation is being carried as the Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive," in annexed territories. "Where the military operates, there is no place for civilians," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian official told state TV.

Alert India issues advisory for its citizens in Ukraine

India has asked its citizens to leave war-torn Ukraine as Russia is preparing a large-scale offensive in the region. The advisory issued mentions that given the worsening security situation and heightening escalation across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised not to travel to Ukraine. "The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," it added.