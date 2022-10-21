World

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt emerge frontrunners for UK PM post

Truss will remain PM until her successor is appointed by King Charles III and formally takes over

After Liz Truss announced her decision to resign as the Prime Minister of the UK amid the country facing economic and political turbulence, the spotlight is back on her probable successors. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak remains the top contender for the post, trailed by Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt. Meanwhile, Labour Party and Liberal Democrats have called for a general election.

Context Why does this story matter?

The UK is facing an energy price crisis and inflation in double digits.

Assuming power six weeks back, Truss proposed a series of reforms to avoid market turmoil but had to backtrack it.

She faced demands to step down as the PM including from her fellow party members.

When she formally steps down, she will become the shortest-serving PM in British history.

Rishi Sunak Sunak could be 1st Indian-origin PM

Sunak was Truss's rival in the election this summer and had garnered a strong mandate in the 2019 general election. A YouGov poll on Tuesday showed Sunak as the favorite among the contenders for the top post. If he wins, he will be the first Indian-origin person to become the PM of the UK. Loyalists of former PM Boris Johnson are reportedly backing Sunak.

Penny Mordaunt Mordaunt was key figure during Brexit

Mordaunt was second to Sunak during the fourth and fifth rounds of voting. A former defense and trade minister popular with the Tories' grassroots, she was a strong Brexit supporter and a key figure in the 2016 "Leave" campaign. She is seen as a potential candidate after she was sent in place of Truss to answer a question in Parliament about the economic turmoil.

Information 5th Conservative PM in six years

The next leader to assume the post will be the fifth Conservative PM in six years. People from the "Global South" have taken a swipe at the island nation for its patronizing interventions in the matters of third world countries.

Others Jeremy Hunt opts out, Johnson unlikely

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has decided to opt out of the race. He lost to Johnson in 2019 and finished last this year in the first ballot of MPs. Johnson, who quit last month making way for Truss following a revolt among his cabinet, remains a popular choice among Conservative quarters. His reputation has, however, lowered because of the scandals his three-year tenure saw.