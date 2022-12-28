India

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben hospitalized in Gujarat, condition stable

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 28, 2022, 02:29 pm 1 min read

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben has been hospitalized but her condition is said to be stable

Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been hospitalized in Ahmadabad, Gujarat after her health deteriorated on Tuesday night, NDTV reported. Heeraben (99) has been admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad. Her condition is said to be stable, according to the statement by the hospital. The hospital didn't reveal any further details about her health.

BJP MLAs visit Heeraben at hospital

Meanwhile, Gujarat MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain visited the hospital to check on her status. Notably, PM Modi frequently spoke about his relationship with his mother. He also visited her recently during the BJP's assembly election campaign in Gujarat. Images of the Prime Minister conversing and drinking tea with her then surfaced on social media.