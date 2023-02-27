Delhi

Delhi court sends Sisodia to CBI remand till March 4

Delhi court sends Sisodia to CBI remand till March 4

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 27, 2023, 05:56 pm 3 min read

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was produced before the court on Monday afternoon

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand of Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia until March 4. On Monday afternoon, AAP workers staged a protest in the national capital, claiming it was an "emergency-like" situation, with 80% of their leaders detained. Around 1,500 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to contain demonstrations.

Why does this story matter?

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case.

It is looking into allegations of corruption in the AAP-led Delhi government's now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. It also claimed the AAP extended undue favors to liquor traders in lieu of kickbacks.

However, the AAP termed the action a political conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against rivals.

Leaders unlawfully detained for over 24 hours: AAP spokesperson

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed most of their district in charges and local leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Gopal Rai, have been unlawfully detained for over 24 hours, despite the fact that detention can't last more than a few hours. He termed it dangerous and likened it to the Emergency of 1975 when the government muzzled dissenting voices using arbitrary power.

Security forces stopped Atishi, other leaders inside party headquarters: AAP

Singh, Rai 'detained' while protesting during Sisodia's interrogation

Reportedly, Singh and Rai were detained on Sunday while protesting outside the CBI headquarters during Sisodia's questioning. As many as six companies of security forces were deployed outside the AAP's office, with another at the CBI headquarters and Civil Lines. The headquarters of the AAP and BJP, as well as Rouse Avenue Court—where Sisodia's case was heard—are located on Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Sisodia's arrest unnecessary, didn't flee in 10 months: Bharadwaj

AAP workers also held protests in Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab (where the AAP is in power). The party maintains that Sisodia is innocent, whereas the CBI claims he was involved in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy. Bharadwaj—who is also an MLA—said the arrest was unnecessary as Sisodia didn't abscond or destroy evidence in the last 10 months.

Former L-G approved policy, CBI didn't question him: AAP

Bharadwaj added the excise policy was approved and notified by Delhi's then Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, but the CBI didn't question him. After taking charge from Baijal, L-G VK Saxena directed the probe agencies to investigate irregularities in the liquor policy, based on Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar's report, which underlined the decision to change the liquor policy was taken without the L-G's authorization.