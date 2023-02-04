Politics

Delhi liquor policy case: BJP corners Kejriwal with massive protest

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 04, 2023, 07:04 pm 4 min read

BJP held massive demonstration against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a major demonstration outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on Saturday in response to the suspected participation of its chief, Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi liquor policy scam. The BJP workers, holding placards and chanting slogans, also sought Kejriwal's resignation amid claims of corruption and kickbacks in the now-canceled policy.

Why does this story matter?

On Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena's advice, probe agencies are investigating alleged violations by the AAP administration in issuing liquor licenses under its Excise Policy 2021-22.

Kejriwal has maintained that the BJP is using probe agencies to harass its political rivals.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already arrested many people in the case including the close aides of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal chor hai: BJP workers jostled outside AAP headquarters

The BJP workers battled with the police to cross the barriers. They also raised, "Kejriwal chor hai!" (Kejriwal is a thief) slogans. The protest came a day after the ED listed Kejriwal as a suspect in the chargesheet related to the scam in Delhi liquor policy. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP demanded his resignation as Delhi CM due to his suspected role in the scam.

Visuals of the protest shared on Twitter

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP workers protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal over alleged liquor scam. pic.twitter.com/Hm5tkekPon — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

ED named Kejriwal in latest chargesheet

According to ED's latest chargesheet surrounding the now-canceled liquor policy, Delhi CM and AAP supremo Kejriwal spoke to liquor merchant and Indospirit's managing director Sameer Mahendru over a FaceTime video chat on AAP leader and communication in-charge Vijay Nair's phone. The ED further said that AAP utilized the kickbacks of the scam to fund the party and its election campaigns.

'Rs. 100 crore kickbacks diverted toward AAP's Goa election campaign'

"Investigation of the trail of this kickback has revealed that part of these was used in the election campaign," ED charge sheet stated. The ED further stated that a portion of the Rs. 100 crore 'kickbacks' collected from the liquor trade were transferred toward sponsoring AAP's campaign in the Goa Assembly elections.

Kejriwal denied allegation as 'politically motivated'

Kejriwal strongly refuted the allegations leveled by the investigative agency, calling the report politically motivated and filed with malicious intent. He said that the chargesheet was fabricated and that the Centre was attempting to destabilize non-BJP administrations in states. "ED has filed 5,000 chargesheets under this govt. How many have been convicted? All these cases are fake and fictional," he questioned.

AAP's Nair received Rs. 100 crore for AAP leaders: ED

The ED said that Nair, AAP's communications in charge, received kickbacks to the tune of Rs. 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from the "South group" as advance for granting liquor licenses. The purported South group includes Kavitha of Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, an MP of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress, and Sarath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma.

Who is Sameer Mahendru and how is he involved?

Sameer Mahendru, the managing director of Indospirit Group, was arrested for his involvement in alleged irregularities, including modifications in excise policy to benefit certain liquor cartels and AAP leaders. The ED claimed that the businessman conspired with other persons/entities with interests in the Delhi liquor trade to form a nexus of operations spanning manufacturing, wholesale, and retail, which ran counter to the policy's objectives.

A little about liquor scam case

The Delhi Liquor Policy case pertains to the now withdrawn excise policy 2021-22. Under the policy, the government would have no involvement in the sale of liquor, with only private shops permitted to do so. Its mission was to reduce black marketing, increase revenue, and improve the customer experience. However, it was rescinded in September 2022 following allegations of favoritism and corruption.