MA English degree holder becomes tea-seller in Delhi; netizens react

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 16, 2023, 05:11 pm 2 min read

Sharmistha Ghosh—who holds a postgraduate degree in English literature—is now a tea seller in Delhi

We all have been encouraged to follow our dreams and carve our own paths, society's divisive reactions notwithstanding. And, it looks like Delhi-based English literature postgraduate Sharmistha Ghosh has imbibed this saying and how! Ghosh decided to quit her prestigious job at the British Council and has opened a tea stall in Delhi Cantt's Gopinath Bazar. Now, netizens can't wrap their head around this.

Why did Ghosh let go of her job?

Retired Indian Army Brigadier Sanjay Khanna shared her story on LinkedIn. Per his post, "Ghosh has a vision and a dream to make it big like Chaayos, the famous tea set up which is located all over." Ghosh's friend Bhavna Rao—who is employed at Lufthansa—is a joint partner in this modest venture. Ghosh's house help is also employed at the small stall.

Some people lauded her spirit and her grit

The LinkedIn post received both positive and negative reactions and a section of netizens lauded Ghosh's entrepreneurial spirit. A Twitter user wrote, "Thank you for sharing such a wonderful story. This needs real determination, grit, and a clear vision to start and scale. She looks very clear in her dream, there is nothing called small." Another wrote, "This is called real passion."

However, not everyone was pleased

Ghosh's unconventional decision raised many eyebrows, too. While some believed that she was disrespecting her degree, others opined she was "privileged." A Twitter user questioned her plans' longevity and asked, "For how many days is she planning to run that stall?" Another said, "It's a matter of concern. If a Ph.D. holder applies for sweeper/clerk, it indicates unemployment, but selling tea creates inspiration, how?"

Ghosh's story reminded us of MBA Chaiwala

Ghosh's story is similar to that of Prafull Billore, who is popularly known as "MBA Chaiwala" due to his startup that sells tea and snacks. Billore, who originally hails from Madhya Pradesh, had come to Gujarat to pursue MBA but left it midway to follow his passion. He started by selling tea on Gujarat's highways, and today, he has over Rs. 4cr annual turnover.