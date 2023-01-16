Entertainment

Chiranjeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya' in top 10 highest-grossing USA movies list

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 16, 2023, 02:51 pm 2 min read

'Waltair Veerayya' is ruling at the global box office

Waltair Veerayya, starring Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, and superstar Ravi Teja hit theaters last Friday, creating an instant buzz among fans. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie became the only Indian film to be on the North American Top 10 movies list, per reports. The list also includes movies like Avatar: The Way of Water, M3GAN, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more.

A look at the box office collections

This action-comedy minted Rs. 35cr globally on the opening day but eventually saw a dip in the numbers on the second day of the release. Till Sunday, the film managed to collect over $1M in the USA. On Monday, the official Twitter handle of production house Mythri Movie Makers announced that the venture had collected Rs. 108cr in worldwide gross.

'Waltair Veerayya' budget crossed over Rs. 100cr

Produced with a whopping budget of over Rs. 100cr, the movie is directed by the famous KS Ravindra, who is popularly known as Bobby. Notably, the multi-starrer movie clocked a pre-release business and fetched approximately Rs. 88cr in the form of theatrical rights. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, and Bobby Simha, among others in pivotal roles.

'Veera Simha Reddy' trails behind 'Waltair Veerayya'

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy was released on Thursday (January 12), a day ahead of Waltair Veerayya, at the onset of the Sankranti festival. On its opening day, the movie earned Rs. 33cr, and till Monday (January 16), the total collection of the film was Rs. 63.50cr. On the other hand, Waltair Veerayya has already crossed Rs. 70cr, outperforming NBK's Veera Simha Reddy.

Chiranjeevi's illustrious career in cinema

Actor Chiranjeevi does not need to prove why he is numero uno at the box office! In 2022, Chiranjeevi's GodFather crossed Rs. 100cr mark within five days of its release. Regarded as one of the most influential Telugu actors, he has starred in more than 150 feature films in the regional and other languages, in a career spanning more than four decades.