Entertainment

Varun Tej announces next venture, details coming out on Monday

Varun Tej announces next venture, details coming out on Monday

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 17, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

More details about the project will be announced on Monday.

Telugu star Varun Tej had two movie releases this year, both of which had fairly positive responses. And he has already started working on his next project. On Saturday, Tej announced a new movie, which will mark his 13th outing. Based on true events, more details about the project will be announced on Monday. Read on to know more about the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Varun Tej, nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi, has set a strong foot in the Tollywood industry with his string of successful movies like the Fun and Frustration franchise, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, etc.

And his two recent movies (Ghani and F3), though were not blockbusters, had a pretty decent run at the box office.

So, his upcoming projects are receiving attention from the fans of Telugu movies.

Announcement What did the announcement day?

Tej shared a video on his social media while announcing the upcoming film. The video had Tej glancing through a movie script. It was revealed that the film will be based on true events. With the text, "Jai Hind" that appears on the script and a paper-weight shaped like a fighter jet, one can anticipate that it will be along the lines of military.

Twitter Post Watch the video here

Updates Tej has a project with Praveen Sattaru

The makers have not revealed any other details of the cast and crew of the project. Separately, Tej has a movie that is being helmed by Praveen Sattaru. Tentatively titled VT 12, the film is being bankrolled by Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner. The film went on floors back in March this year with an official pooja ceremony.

History Tej was last seen in 'F3: Fun and Frustration'

Meanwhile, Tej was last seen in the comedy-drama, F3: Fun and Frustration co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada. It was the sequel of F2: Fun and Frustration, both of which were directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film hit theaters on May 27. If you haven't watched the movie yet, read our review on it. F3 is available on the streaming giant Netflix.