Delhi

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything to know about alleged Delhi liquor scam

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything to know about alleged Delhi liquor scam

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 27, 2023, 11:47 am 4 min read

A complete timeline of Delhi liquor policy scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption and irregularities in formulating and implementing the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22. With this, Sisodia joined a long list of individuals arrested in the purported liquor scam. Here's a deep dive into the Delhi liquor policy case.

Why does this story matter?

The CBI is probing purported irregularities and corruption in the formulation, issuance of licenses, and implementation of the AAP-led Delhi government's 2021-22 Excise Policy.

In July 2022, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena sought a CBI investigation into the matter.

While Sisodia is one of the accused in the case, he was not named in the investigating agency's chargesheet filed three months ago.

Implementation of AAP government's Delhi liquor policy

The policy was enforced by the AAP government on November 17, 2021; 849 liquor vends were granted to private players through open bidding, and Delhi was divided into 32 zones, each with a maximum of 27 vends. The liquor policy, which marked the Delhi government's exit from the liquor trade, was reportedly implemented to improve customer experience, increase government revenues, and end black marketing.

Why Delhi government reverted to old liquor policy

After receiving flak from the opposition, religious groups, civil society, educational institutions, etc., the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, however, reverted to the old liquor policy in July 2022. Soon, a massive controversy erupted after allegations that the 2021-22 excise policy was used to extend undue monetary favors to the liquor licensees, much after the tenders were awarded, causing a massive loss to the exchequer.

CS Naresh Kumar's report triggered Delhi L-G to order probe

Based on a report by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar that alleged multiple violations in the policy, Delhi L-G Saxena ordered an investigation into the AAP-led government's contentious 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. Saxena then recommended a CBI inquiry on July 22, 2022, into the reported law violations and procedural flaws while implementing the new excise policy.

Kumar's report alleged Sisodia's involvement in liquor scam

As per Kumar's July 8, 2022, report, the "Minister In-charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia, took and got executed major decisions/actions," which were "in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications," reported ANI. Sisodia also reportedly extended undue financial favors to the liquor licensees and caused huge losses to the exchequer.

Details on CBI's FIR in Delhi liquor policy scam

In August 2022, the CBI filed a first information report (FIR) against Sisodia and 14 others. It was registered under numerous Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 477A (falsification of records) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and the Prevention of Corruption Act's Section 7 (taking benefit to influence a public official by the exercise of personal influence or by illegal or corrupt means).

Probe agencies claim southern cartel involved in scam

In recent weeks, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested numerous individuals in the alleged liquor policy scam case, including south Indian traders. Some people named in the case are also related to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political rivals, namely Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy's son Magunta Raghava and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

AAP received Rs. 100cr, used funds for Goa poll campaign

Earlier, AAP media and communications head Vijay Nair and Indospirit's Managing Director Sameer Mahendru were arrested over money laundering allegations and lobbying for the purported south Indian liquor cartel to secure licenses under the new liquor policy. The ED recently also claimed the cartel paid Rs. 100 crore kickbacks to the AAP, which the party allegedly used in the 2022 Goa Assembly election campaign.

Sisodia to be produced in court today

The arrest of Sisodia came after eight-nine hours of questioning by the CBI on Sunday. As per India Today, the Delhi deputy CM has been kept at the CBI headquarters on Sunday and will be produced in a court on Monday. Furthermore, the Delhi Police has also stepped up security outside the probe agency's office and at Sisodia's residence.