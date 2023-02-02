Delhi

AAP used liquor scam money to fund Goa campaigning: ED

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Chanshimla Varah Feb 02, 2023, 06:10 pm 3 min read

In the Delhi liquor policy scam case, the ED claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and liquor trader Sameer Mahendru FaceTimed, which was arranged by AAP leader Vijay Nair

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a new chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy scam case claimed that Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal FaceTimed with liquor trader and Indospirit's managing director Sameer Mahendru on AAP leader Vijay Nair's phone. The ED also alleged that money from the scam was used for campaigning in the Goa Assembly elections.

Why does this story matter?

On Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena's advice, probe agencies are investigating alleged violations by the AAP administration in issuing liquor licenses under its Excise Policy 2021-22.

Kejriwal has maintained that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using probe agencies to harass its political rivals.

The ED arrested Mahendru a day after Nair's arrest, who is said to be Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's close aide.

Nair received Rs. 100 crore for AAP leaders: ED

The ED said that Nair, AAP's communications in charge, received kickbacks to the tune of Rs. 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from the "South group" as advance for granting liquor licenses. The purported South group includes Kavitha of Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, an MP of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress, and Sarath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma.

Vijay is my boy, trust him: Kejriwal allegedly told Mahendru

Cash payments of around Rs. 70 lakh were made to volunteers of teams surveying the election campaign in Goa, the ED said. Kejriwal allegedly told Mahendru, "Vijay is my boy, you should trust him and carry on with him." The ED arrested Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma's director Sarath Reddy and Pernod Ricard's general manager Benoy Babu in November 2022 on charges of money laundering.

Sisodia wasn't named in CBI's chargesheet

After nabbing Nair and Mahendru in September, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Abhishek Boinpally in October for allegedly lobbying for liquor traders from southern India. The CBI earlier claimed that Arjun Pandey, an aide of Sisodia, collected Rs. 2-4 crore from Mahendru on Nair's behalf. Sisodia is a key accused in the case but oddly enough, didn't feature in CBI's chargesheet.

ED raided over 100 locations across India in the case

Before the arrests, the ED raided Sarath Reddy's residence and questioned him twice. The agency arrested Babu for his purported non-cooperation in the investigation. The ED raided over 100 locations across the country in the case, including Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Who is Sameer Mahendru and how is he involved

According to ED, Indospirit Group's managing director Sameer Mahendru was arrested for his alleged involvement in altering the Delhi excise policy to benefit a certain liquor cartel and AAP leaders. It claimed that the businessman conspired with other persons/entities with interests in the Delhi liquor trade to form a nexus of operations spanning manufacturing, wholesale, and retail, which ran counter to the policy's objectives.

What is the liquor scam case

The Delhi Liquor Policy case pertains to the now withdrawn excise policy 2021-22. Under the policy, the government would have no involvement in the sale of liquor, with only private shops permitted to do so. Its mission was to reduce black marketing, increase revenue, and improve the customer experience. However, it was rescinded in September 2022 following allegations of favoritism and corruption.