Delhi liquor policy case: ED quizzes Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently questioning Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar in the purported Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. He appeared before the ED on Thursday, and his statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier, AAP's communications in-charge, Vijay Nair, was arrested in this case.

Why does this story matter?

On Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena's direction, the central probe agencies are investigating alleged violations by the AAP administration in issuing liquor licenses under its Excise Policy 2021-22.

The agencies claim that the AAP waived off license fees and extended undue favors to liquor traders in lieu of kickbacks.

Kejriwal has maintained that the BJP is using probe agencies to harass its political rivals.

ED claims accused used or destroyed phones to hide evidence

The interrogation is in connection with the ED's claim that 36 accused, including Kumar, destroyed or used 170 phones to conceal evidence of kickbacks worth thousands of crores received by the AAP from liquor cartels. In a new chargesheet filed earlier this month, the ED claimed that Kejriwal FaceTimed arrested liquor trader and Indospirit's managing director, Sameer Mahendru, on Nair's phone.

Nair received kickbacks on behalf of AAP leaders: ED

The ED alleged that Nair received kickbacks amounting to Rs. 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders for granting liquor licenses by violating the rules. It further claimed that the AAP used the money for campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections in Goa, with cash payments to the tune of Rs. 70 lakh made to volunteers of teams surveying the poll campaign.

Nine people arrested in the case so far

In September, the ED arrested Mahendru the day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nabbed Nair. The CBI also arrested Abhishek Boinpally, the son of Telangana Rashtra Samiti's founding member Boinpally Hanumantha Rao, in October for allegedly lobbying for liquor traders from southern India. According to the chargesheet, a South Indian cartel was involved in the scam that paid kickbacks to the AAP.

Sisodia's aide arrested by CBI turned state witness

Last year, the CBI arrested businessman and Manish Sisodia's aide Dinesh Arora, who was an accused in the case. The CBI later said that Arora cooperated with investigators and gave key information, following which it sought to make him a government witness in the case.