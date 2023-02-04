India

Delhi court discharges activists Sharjeel, Asif in Jamia violence case

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 04, 2023, 11:42 am 1 min read

A Delhi court discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha on Saturday in a case involving acts of violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, reported Live Law. Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma issued the order in their favor. Notably, the case was linked to clashes between people opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police.

Imam to stay in custody in another case

The case filed against Imam and Tanha was of rioting and unlawful assembly violations under many Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, per Live Law. According to reports, Imam will still be held in custody in other FIRs filed against him in connection with the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, in which he is the primary accused.